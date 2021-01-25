Super Bowl LV Matchup Set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on CBS

The stage is set for the NFL’s AFC and NFC champions to square off in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs — winners of Super Bowl LIV last season — are returning in an attempt to become the first repeat champions since the New England Patriots accomplished the feat 15 years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (pictured) and the Chiefs earned another Super Bowl berth with a resounding 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

The NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady (winner of six Super Bowls with the Patriots), are making their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history with a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game. The Bucs previously won Super Bowl XXXVII over the Oakland Raiders in the 2002 season.

This the first time a Super Bowl will be played on the home field of one of the participating teams.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 13,000-15,000 spectators are expected to fill the seats at Raymond James Stadium. Fortunately, CBS Sports’ play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo call the action for the massive TV audience.