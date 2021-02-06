It’s no secret that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette take their contestants on some of the most outrageous (and quite frankly, unrealistic) dates imaginable. We’re not sure why our Hinge dates aren’t taking us bungee jumping on the first date, but the Bachelor franchise has set us up with some high expectations.

There are the typical dates we all know and love — the helicopter rides, the boat rides, the romantic international dinners, and the ultimate classic: sky diving with the person who’s afraid of heights. Real original, guys! But sometimes there is a date so great, that it’s sure to make even host Chris Harrison jealous!

Here are the best dates from Bachelor Nation past.

The Bachelor Season 17: Leslie H Gets Pretty Woman Shopping Spree Date

Bachelor‘s Sean Lowe takes Leslie Hughes on a Pretty Woman-style shopping spree on Rodeo Drive — and sends diamond earrings along with the date card. Leslie H. goes to Badgley Mischka and is able to pick out a dress, shoes, and purse before heading to Neil Lane to pick up a 120-karat diamond necklace to borrow for the night. Casual, right?

The date ends up proving that although “diamonds are forever,” Leslie and Sean’s relationship is not. The night ends with a romantic dinner at The Bradbury in Los Angeles … and a ride to the airport. Yes, that’s right: After the magical date, Sean decides to send Leslie home. Awkward, much? But hey, we’ll take diamond earrings over a single rose any day of the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie A. Hughes (@leslieahughes25)

Don’t worry, Leslie still got her happy ending and is pregnant with her first daughter. A future Bachelor Contestant? We’ll see!

The Bachelor Season 21: The Ladies Perform with the Backstreet Boys

Backstreet’s back, alright — and so is The Bachelor with another fantastic date. There is absolutely no denying that this is one of the coolest dates in Bachelor Nation history, but what is Nick Viall thinking? Is he not worried that the girls will leave him for the Backstreet Boys?

In Season 21, seven lucky ladies get to perform as backup dancers at a Backstreet Boys concert. This date has the girls singing, “Am I the only one?,” and the answer is no. You are one of twenty five.

Although none of the girls on the group date ultimately ends up with Viall, they go home with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Bachelorette Season 12: JoJo Fletcher Takes the Men Sand Surfing

In Season 12 of The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher takes the men, including Evan Bass and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, for the ride of their lives. The group gets to spend the day sand surfing and ultimately falling on their faces.

Although the men on this date “fall” for JoJo, in more ways than one, Jordan Rodgers wins her heart. The pair are engaged and hope to wed in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher)

The Bachelorette Season 8: Dolly Parton Surprises Emily Maynard and Arie Luyendyk

In Season 8 of The Bachelorette, during their one-on-one date, Emily Maynard and Arie Luyendyk dance to a song Dolly Parton specifically wrote for them. (Yes, you read that correctly.) To no surprise, Emily is completely starstruck at the sight of the “Queen of Country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard)

Emily and Arie ultimately get their happy ending, but with different people. Arie is now married to Lauren Burnham from Season 22 of The Bachelor; they have a daughter, Alessi, and another child on the way. Emily is married to Tyler Johnson, and they recently had their fifth child.

We’re sure the pair is telling their new partners that, in the words of Parton, “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle for You.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Burnham Luyendyk (@laurenluyendyk)

The Bachelor Season 12: Matt Grant & Holly Durst Leave a Mark on Hollywood

British Bachelor Matt Grant and contestant Holly Durst are able to leave their mark at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles during the movie premiere of Man of Honor, starring Patrick Dempsey. These cement squares are usually reserved for celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Hugh Grant, and apparently D-list Bachelor celebrities.

Holly is later eliminated, and Matt Grant proposes to Shayne Lamas during the finale. Although their relationship is fleeting, their hand prints are forever.

Matt Grant is reportedly single, after his split with Shayne Lamas and Holly Durst is married to Blake Julian, after meeting on Bachelor Pad. The couple now lives in South Carolina with their adorable daughter, Poppy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Durst Julian ⚡️ (@hollyjulian)

The Bachelorette Season 4: DeAnna Pappas Brings the Men to The Ellen DeGeneres Show

This is the type of experience that only “Bachelor Nation” could provide. DeAnna Pappas brings the men to meet Ellen DeGeneres and appear on her show. The men on this date are able to experience “Hollywood life” for a day by being interviewed on a talk show. Of the 10 men on this group date, you may recognize Jason Mesnick, the runner up of Season 4 and the Season 13 Bachelor.

The group discusses DeAnna’s best qualities, the men have a dance-off, DeGeneres hands out the group rose — oh, and the men pull down their pants.

DeGeneres sets the mood with some suspenseful music and ultimately hands out the group rose to Fred Greif. Although Fred receives the rose from DeGeneres, DeAnna finishes the season by accepting a proposal from professional snowboarder, Jesse Csincsak.

Now, DeAnna has been married to her husband, Stephen Stagliano, for almost 10 years and has two children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MamaStag ➕ Wife ➕ Blogger (@deannastag)

