7 Moments We Hope the Final Season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Covers

E! won’t be Keeping Up With the Kardashians much longer: The cable network will air the highly anticipated 20th and final season of the reality sensation beginning March 18.

Since the series debuted on October 14, 2007, viewers have watched as the blended Jenner-Kardashian family —including shrewd matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney Kardashian,Kim Kardashian West,Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, son Rob Kardashian, and their respective significant others — have dealt with everything from marriage to infidelity to divorce to coming out as transgender (as Kris’ former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, did in 2015).

And judging by the headlines about the family from over the past year, there will be no shortage of drama as the family wraps up the final chapter of their E! journey. (Don’t worry: They’re not going away for long. The Kardashian-Jenners start have signed a deal to create content or Hulu as part of a multiyear partnership with the streaming platform.) Here’s what played out over the past several months, which we hope to see on screen…

Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth Reduction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)



A little more than a year after Forbes declared Kylie the “youngest self-made billionaire ever,” the magazine revoked her status, adjusted her net worth to just under $900 million, and ran an expose about her “web of lies” and the “unusual lengths” to which the family went to look richer than they are.

Responding to the story, Kylie tweeted last May, “What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions. … I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there ever. Period.”

Khloé Kardashian’s Reunion With Tristan Thompson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

Third time’s the charm? We thought Khloé had broken up with NBA pro Tristan Thompson for good after the second of his cheating scandals, but the pair—who share a daughter True—seem to be back in a relationship again. They were getting closer at the end of KUWTK Season 19—and even joking about his past fidelity—but lately they’ve been sparking engagement rumors.

Kanye West’s Presidential Run

Kim’s husband, rapper Kanye West, announced his controversial bid for the Oval Office on July 4, 2020. (His political party: The, um, Birthday Party, he said.) “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust… me,” he tweeted on Election Day, after failing to make it on the ballot in 38 states.

And a day later, he seemingly admitted defeat (he got around 60,000 votes) while pinning his hopes on the next presidential election, tweeting, “KANYE 2024.”

Kim didn’t specify whether the rapper got her vote, but she did seem happy that President Biden and Vice President Harris won, tweeting a photo of the duo with three heart emojis on November 7.

Kim’s Controversial 40th Birthday Bash

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

The Kardashian-Jenner family might talk the talk when it comes to pandemic precautions, but do they walk the walk? In October 2020, Kim posted photos of her (unmasked) friends and family celebrating her 40th birthday in an exclusive tropical retreat.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she tweeted.

Amid outcry about the risky festivities—and the “tone-deaf” tweets about same—one Twitter user aptly posted the 2011 KUWTK clip in which Kim cried over a lost earring and Kourtney snapped back, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Kendall Jenner’s 25th Birthday Party

no but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it…. pic.twitter.com/RcRSUEBQ5o — athy⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 1, 2020

A couple of weeks later, another family member celebrated a milestone birthday with a maskless party. This time it was model Kendall, who hosted a costume bash for her 25th birthday in early November. Photos emerged on social media—despite a reported social media ban at the party—showing an utter lack of social distancing, Kendall dressed up as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire, and party guest Jaden Smith apparently wearing an oxygen mask for his costume.

Kanye’s Hologram Gift to Kim

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Creepy or sweet? Depends on whom you ask. Kanye surprised Kim in October 2020 with a hologram of her late father, famed attorney Robert Kardashian, who said that he watches over the family and shows up whenever someone makes a “big peefee.” (The Internet consensus is that a “peefee” is a slang word for fart—you’re welcome.)

The hologram version of Robert also told Kim that she “married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world.”

Kim’s Rumored Split From Kanye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)



In recent weeks, tabloids have been in overdrive with the gossip that a Kimye breakup is imminent. Kim, who reportedly retrained high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser, has also been spotted without her wedding ring lately. And her bare ring finger only serves to fuel the split speculation.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 20th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, March 18, 8/7c, E!