What’s in ‘The Masked Singer’ Star Jenny McCarthy’s Queue? ‘The OA,’ ‘Only Murders’ & More

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Jenny McCarthy
Michael Becker/FOX
From her first gig cohosting MTV’s Singled Out to the past 10 seasons of trying to guess costumed celebrity contestants on Fox’s The Masked Singer (Season 10’s finale airs this month), Jenny McCarthy has been entertaining us with her boundless enthusiasm and energy.

And like so many of us, she loves her TV time and happily devours everything from sci-fi and comedy murder mysteries to documentaries on famous soccer players. Here’s what she thinks is worth watching.

Brit Marling in The OA
Olivia Bee / Netflix

The OA (Netflix)

“It was wrongfully canceled after two seasons, but that doesn’t stop me from rewatching it three times a year. I even joined protesters fighting to get it back on air. The show incorporates my favorite topic: parallel universes.”

David Beckham
ERIC CABANIS/AFP via Getty Images

Beckham (Netflix)

“A perfect mix of sports and romance makes watching with your partner [Blue Bloods Donnie Wahlberg] that much better. I heard there might be some cheating allegations coming up, but I’m hoping they’re not true! We need love stories in this world.”

Encounters
Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Encounters (Netflix)

“Something people don’t know about me is that I’m a sci-fi junkie. Ghosts, aliens, and anything supernatural are always my go-to. The only disappointing thing is that it’s only four episodes. I need more!”

Steve Martin, Meryl Streep in 'Only Murders in The Building
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

“My son is obsessed with the show. People keep telling me how amazing it is. Steve Martin [above, with Meryl Streep, a Season 3 guest star] is one of my idols, so I need to catch up and be ready for the next season.”

Matthew Broderick in 'Painkiller'
Netflix

Painkiller (Netflix)

“It’s not easy going up against giants, so when a truth-seeker can get their story mainstreamed, we should all spread the word. Matthew Broderick did an amazing job as Richard Sackler. I loved to hate him.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner holding balls in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Palace

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (Peacock)

“I’m rewatching all [20 seasons] from the very first one. My friends called me crazy until they started. You think Real Housewives gives good shade? The Kardashians are the GOATs of throwing sister shade.”

Jenny McCarthy

