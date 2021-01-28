'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Returns for Its Final Season in March (VIDEO)

The end is near for the Kardashians and Jenners.

After 14 years and 20 seasons, fans of Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Kris Jenner will be saying goodbye to them on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The final season will premiere on E! on Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c.

Watch the promo below to see the Kardashian-Jenner family discuss the series and deciding to end it.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premiered on October 14, 2007, goes beyond the headlines and into the lives of the family as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together.

Over the years, there have been 12 spin-offs: Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick.

But this won't be the end of the family in the spotlight: New content is coming to Hulu in late 2021.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 20th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, March 18, 8/7c, E!