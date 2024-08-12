Now hear this! Even though the Olympics are over, there are still plenty of competitions to get into. Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni. Industry‘s Harper vs. Eric. The big thing in Washington. But the one we are most jazzed about this week is the new beef between Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon, who are each vying to have their own signature Beats by Dre Studio Pro headphones. Because low-stakes rivalries are the safest way to avoid attracting legions of online haters, militant protesters, and/or Colleen Hoover stans.

Last week, Tonight Show host and avid music fan Fallon’s mustard-yellow designs were revealed in a comically “leaked” Instagram story. That was soon followed by Kim K’s cheeky posting of her secret DMs to Fallon explaining that she was planning to announce her collaboration with the Apple-owned audio accessories brand during her appearance on his show this Wednesday, August 14th. It’s almost like the American Horror Story alum is giving Ryan Murphy an idea for her own season of Feud.

Then just today, we got the above YouTube clip promoting this Battle of the Beats, which saw Fallon touring the Beats offices and stumbling upon a focus-group meeting about Kardashian’s collection. Given the positive feedback he witnesses about the much-more subdued color scheme that fits with Kardashian’s Skims vibe, Fallon may have some legit reasons to worry about not sealing the deal. And because like Highlander, there can only be one.

Apparently, the very clever campaign is all set to conclude on Wednesday, when the winner of this colorful competition is revealed on The Tonight Show. So let’s hope that the host isn’t too embarrassed if he’s owned by a guest in his own house.

So whose Beats by Dre Studio Pros are best? Jimmy’s Pokemon-ish pair or Kim’s muted skin tones? Let us know your poll pick in the comments below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wednesday, August 14, 11:35/10:35 C, NBC