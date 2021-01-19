A Handy TV Guide to What's Airing When — & What's Being Preempted — on Inauguration Night

January 20 is Inauguration Day for president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, and coverage will dominate the TV networks pretty much day and night.

In terms of tuning in to your favorite shows, things can get confusing. To help, check out our handy guide to Wednesday night TV shows, including series airing in their usual time slots, series moved to one-night only time slots, and those that won't be on at all (though back next week, of course).

ABC

An ABC News special, The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., kicks off primetime coverage, followed by Celebrating America, airing across several networks at 8:30/7:30c.

But ABC will also be airing new episodes of its comedies, The Conners and Call Your Mother, an hour later than usual, at 10/9c. The rest of Wednesday's usual lineup on ABC — The Goldbergs, American Housewife, and For Life — is preempted.

CBS

Prior to the Celebrating America special, CBS will be airing One Nation: Indivisible to kick off its primetime coverage of the inauguration.

Then, at 10/9c, a repeat of one of its Friday night dramas, Magnum P.I., will air. Wednesday's usual lineup — The Price Is Right at Night, SEAL Team, and S.W.A.T. — returns on January 27.

The CW

It's business as usual over on the CW, which is kicking off new seasons of Riverdale and Nancy Drew, beginning at 8/7c.

Fox

Fox, too, is airing its usual Wednesday lineup, with new episodes of The Masked Dancer (Group A Playoffs) and Name That Tune.

NBC

After its own special about Biden's inauguration and Celebrating America, NBC will be airing a repeat of Chicago P.D. The rest of One Chicago — Med and Fire — is preempted.

Wrestling & Reality TV Drama

If wrestling or reality TV is more your speed, you're in luck. All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (TNT) and WWE NXT (USA) are both new.

And the drama of reality TV isn't taking a night off, with Bravo airing The Real Housewives of Orange County (bonus footage and the reunion) and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. MTV's The Challenge: Double Agents and Lifetime's Married at First Sight also continue their new seasons.