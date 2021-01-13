Tom Hanks to Host Biden Inaugural Primetime Special 'Celebrating America'

As incoming president Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration inches ever closer, the committee has been releasing news about the big day. If you've been waiting to hear about the entertainment, you're in luck: It's been announced that a televised primetime special, Celebrating America, is set to cap off the evening across several networks, and that none other than Tom Hanks is hosting the event.

According to multiple reports, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, and others are set to perform during the special. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to make remarks.

Broadcasting on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC, Celebrating America will also stream on the Presidential Inaugural Committee's (PIC) social media channels as well as on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, and NewsNOW.

The PIC has planned the televised event as a stand-in for other traditional ceremonies that have been sidelined due to COVID-19, such as a parade and live concerts. In an effort to keep the public involved, the inauguration will feature an art display in Washington, D.C., as well as a memorial dedicated to the people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

"This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United," PIC CEO Tony Allen said in a statement. "We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans."

Along with this televised special, the PIC is also raising funds via a special virtual event featuring the casts of favorite political series such as The West Wing, Scandal, and Designated Survivor.