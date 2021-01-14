'The Flash' Adds a New DC Comics Villain to Recur in Season 7

Jon Cor (above right in Picture a Perfect Christmas) is going from Christmas rom-coms to terrorizing Central City.

The Shadowhunters star will recur in Season 7 of The Flash as scientist Mark Stevens, known as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine, TVLine reports. He "is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology," according to the description for Mark. "But when he's not breaking into corporate safes, he's busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style."

Mark, as Chillblaine, will have cold weapons on his side, and it won't be the first time Team Flash encounters such — remember Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller)? Furthermore, in the comics, Chillblaine has been connected to Golden Glider, also known as Captain Cold's sister Lisa Snart (Peyton List). But it doesn't sound like we'll be seeing her again for this arc.

Going into the new season, Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team already have a major villain to contend with: Eva McCulloch, a.k.a. the Mirror Master (Efrat Dor). The synopsis for the season teases that when the titular hero stops her, "he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team — and his marriage — apart."

Other villains coming in Season 7 include the speedster in white, Godspeed ("Unlike, say, Reverse Flash, [he] has no emotional connection supposedly to the Flash, so the question is, why is Godspeed angry at The Flash?" showrunner Eric Wallace asked during the show's DC FanDome panel in September 2020) and one from the past.

"We have a villain that we haven't seen in many, many, many seasons returning at the top of next season, and that character may or may not play directly into Eva's next level of her plans," Wallace told TV Insider in May 2020.

In addition to Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies, Cor has appeared on Lost in Space, Dark Matter, and Being Human.

The Flash, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, February 23, 8/7c, The CW