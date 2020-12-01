David Ramsey Is Returning to the Arrowverse: Where Will 'Arrow's Diggle Pop Up?

Will we get to see exactly what that Arrow series finale Green Lantern tease means for John Diggle (David Ramsey) in 2021?

Ramsey has set his return to the Arrowverse in five episodes, Deadline reports. He'll appear on Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, and Batwoman as the character he played throughout Arrow's entire run, and he'll also be guest starring on DC's Legends of Tomorrow in what is described as "a mystery role."

Could that be tied into the final time we saw him on Arrow in the series finale? He was getting ready to move his family to Metropolis when a meteor brought a glowing box and what is assumed to be a power ring, hinting that he may become Green Lantern. (In the "Elseworlds" crossover, Earth-90's Flash even asked Diggle about the lack of a ring on his finger.)

That "was a moment that we've been discussing for years," executive producer Marc Guggenheim told TV Insider. "We wanted to hint at what the life for these characters is after the show ends, because their lives do not."

This won't be Ramsey's first Arrowverse return since the end of Arrow; he already guest starred on The Flash in Season 6's "Marathon."

Ramsey will also be directing five episodes (including Supergirl and Superman & Lois). He directed two episodes of Arrow, Season 7's "Past Sins" and Season 8's "Reset."

"I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I've been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera," Ramsey said in a statement. "To say I'm excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can't wait to continue telling these stories."

In addition to his role as John Diggle in the Arrowverse, he's also known for playing Mayor Carter Poole on Blue Bloods.

Batwoman, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 17, 8/7c, The CW

The Flash, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, February 23, 8/7c, The CW

Superman & Lois, Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 23, 9/8c, The CW

Supergirl, Season 6, 2021, The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season 6, 2021, The CW