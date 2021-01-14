'Servant's Julian Attempts a Sneaky Cover-Up in a Season 2 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Ready for more dark twists and turns in M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop's supernatural series, Servant? Season 2 premieres Friday, January 15, and the action picks up where Season 1's peculiar finale ended.

In this exclusive sneak peek clip, Rupert Grint's Julian returns to the brownstone belonging to his sister Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and her husband Sean (Toby Kebbell). As viewers will recall, Season 1 concluded with Dorothy and Sean's live-in nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) disappearing with a baby that they had baptized hours earlier.

In Season 1, both Sean and Julian had been dumbfounded-slash-freaked out to discover that the grief doll Dorothy treated like her baby, Jericho, who had died, had somehow become a living child. After the mounting evidence that Leanne was a bit off her rocker, as was her extended "family," Julian is on a mission to protect his sister and brother-in-law — and himself.

As he walks in the door, in the clip above, Julian notices police sitting in one room, and asks his girlfriend Natalie (Jerikka Hinton) to check on Dorothy before he drags Sean to the kitchen. Looking for an explanation, Sean tells Julian that Leanne disappeared with the living baby they saw at the baptism.

Julian is pleased by this revelation — "No bubba, no crime," he says. So, what's the best course of action? Deniability. See Julian and Sean's intense back-and-forth in the exclusive above, and don't miss the premiere episode of Servant when it drops Friday, January 15. New installments will be added to Apple TV+ on a weekly basis.

Servant, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 15, Apple TV+