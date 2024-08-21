Already Missing ‘Evil’? ‘Supernatural,’ ‘The X-Files’ & 8 More TV Shows to Watch

Assuming no other streamer comes to its rescue, we have to accept that Evil, our pick for the best Paramount+ original series, is ending with its August 22 episode.

The supernatural drama follows a trio — Katja Herbers’ forensic psychologist, Mike Colter’s priest, and Aasif Mandvi’s tech whiz — investigating demonic possessions, miracles, and other mysteries for the Catholic Church.

The good news is that there are many other TV shows of its ilk to fill an Evil void. Here are ones that will leave you possessed — in a good way!

1. The X-Files

A man who wants to believe? Check. A woman providing a grounding dose of skepticism? Check. Supernatural occurrences? Check, check, and check. This seminal sci-fi hit, starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, should be right up an Evil fan’s alley.

2. Miracles

In this short-lived series, considered a spiritual version of The X-Files, Skeet Ulrich plays a man investigating modern miracles for the Catholic Church while struggling with his faith. Miracles is not currently streaming, but you can catch it on DVD.

3. Fringe

Fringe, meanwhile, is a more scientific iteration of the formula. John Noble plays a babbling mad scientist, Joshua Jackson is his skeptical son and translator, and Anna Torv plays an FBI agent (with latent powers) who brings them together to solve cases.

4. The Exorcist

Like the Evil characters, Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Father Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) investigate cases of demonic possession in this two-season series that serves as a sequel to the 1973 film of the same name. (Bring your own pea soup.)

5. Supernatural

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles play brothers hunting demons and other fantastically horrible creatures in this long-running and cult-favorite action-adventure drama. And with more than 300 episodes, it’ll take you more than a week to binge straight through!

6. Servant

Big-screen horror auteur M. Night Shyamalan left his mark on TV with this series, which follows a mother who suffers a psychotic break after losing a baby son, a father also racked by grief, and a nanny whose arrival in the household comes with supernatural side effects.

7. Outcast

The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman adapted another comic series he co-authored into this series. A man is haunted by demonic possessions in two generations of his family, and he teams up with a local reverend to investigate similar cases.

8. Helstrom

A rare Marvel Television show not connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this one-season series follows the two superhuman children of a serial killer: One is an exorcist with connections to the Catholic Church, and the other hunts down predators and abusers.

9. Constantine

On the DC side of things is this one-season series about the titular occult detective and demon hunter (Matt Ryan), who’s haunted by an exorcism gone awry. After Constantine’s cancellation, the character got an Arrowverse resurrection on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

10. Lost

Yes, Michael Emerson is also in this show, and yes, he plays another antagonist here, too. But we’re recommending Lost because of its exploration of the friction between science and faith — a series-long argument that reaches a surprising conclusion in the finale.

