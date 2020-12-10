'Servant' Takes a Supernatural Turn in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Looking to start the new year off with a few thrills and chills? Look no further than the second season of Apple TV+'s horrifyingly good Servant.

Set to premiere Friday, January 15, the drama from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan and writer Tony Basgallop will delve into even darker territory. Once again following couple Sean (Toby Kebbell) and Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) as they grapple with the ongoing grief over the loss of their baby, Servant's latest entry will see how their former live-in nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) continues to affect their lives.

The Philadelphia-set story will take a darker turn after Season 1's suspenseful and mysterious finale in which Leanne seemingly vanished without a trace. In the trailer, it would appear that the Turners are looking for answers after their initial experiences with Leanne.

When she does return, the family, which also includes Dorothy's skeptic brother Julian (Rupert Grint), is in for a rude awakening as Leanne's true nature is revealed. And just as the Turners search for answers, Leanne wants Dorothy to pay for her mistakes.

"I don't know why I keep doing bad things," Leanne says in the trailer. "I can feel the dark thing in me getting bigger."

Perhaps they're even growing deadly? In the final moments of the teaser, we can see a pair of legs being dragged out of frame, suggesting a body is being moved. But whose could it be?

Tune in each week for new episodes of Servant beginning January 15 as the 10-episode second season rolls out.

Servant, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 15, 2021, Apple TV+