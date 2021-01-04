Is Jodie Whittaker Leaving 'Doctor Who' After Season 13?

The fam is no more after the just-aired holiday special, "Revolution of the Daleks," but could Doctor Who also be losing the latest star to play the lead role?

There are rumors in the U.K. that Jodie Whittaker could be leaving the sci-fi series after the upcoming 13th season, though so far there has been no official confirmation — or denial. "We won't be commenting on any speculation around Jodie's future on the show," a spokesperson for the BBC said in a statement to Variety.

Whittaker became the first female Doctor when she joined Doctor Who in 2018, taking over after Peter Capaldi played the 12th Doctor from 2014 to 2017. He followed Matt Smith's 11th Doctor (2010-2013), David Tennant's 10th (2005-2010), and Christopher Eccleston's Ninth (2005) since the series' return. (It first premiered in 1963). If Whittaker does leave after three seasons in the role, she'd be following the lead of Tennant, Smith, and Capaldi. If she isn't, maybe prepare yourselves anyway; Doctors don't stick around all that long.

The rumor also comes after a major change for the Doctor's companions in her adventures through time and space. In the holiday special, Tosin Cole's Ryan and Bradley Walsh's Graham chose to stop traveling with the Doctor (though are ready to investigate weird happenings on Earth), leaving only Mandip Gill's Yaz at her side...for now.

John Bishop joins the two on the TARDIS as Dan in the upcoming 13th season, which began filming in November 2020. "As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor's adventures, Dan will quickly learn there's more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe," the announcement reveals. "Traveling through space and time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he'll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares."

Saying goodbye to the fam was hard enough. Having to accept a new face on the TARDIS in the form of a new companion, while as part of the norm of Doctor Who as a new lead, will be even harder. But also saying goodbye to Whittaker's 13th Doctor this year? That would be the toughest thing yet.

Doctor Who, Season 13 Premiere, 2021, BBC America