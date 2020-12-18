'The Mandalorian's Spinoff Plans Could Be More Extensive Than We Thought (Fingers Crossed)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 8 finale, "The Rescue."]

The Mandalorian's universe is steadily expanding with three more spinoffs officially in the works. But we have to wonder: Could a fourth be on the way?

During Disney Investor Day on December 10, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy revealed plans for two spinoffs from The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni: Ahsoka and The Rangers of the New Republic.

And during the end credits of The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale, fans were introduced to a third spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett. It's not yet clear if it will be a series or a film, though we know it's expected to arrive in December 2021, according to the credits.

But considering the events of The Mandalorian's finale, we can't help but wonder: Is yet one more spinoff in the works?

After a season spent searching for Jedi, the Luke Skywalker (a digitized Mark Hamill) strolled onto Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) ship with R2-D2 in tow to connect with Grogu (known by the masses as Baby Yoda). Ultimately, the Force-sensitive rebel departed with the adorable green guy under his care, which begs the question, will there be a spin-off with Luke and Grogu?

Viewers can't seem to get enough of Grogu and now that the Child is under Luke's care, the possibilities are endless when it comes to stories featuring the duo.

As Luke prepares to train a new generation of Jedi, will Grogu be among his students? If timelines were to allow, there could be room for a young Ben Solo crossover as Luke also trained his nephew and his ways with the force. During the Disney Investor Day announcements, it was revealed that there are currently plans for at least 10 more Star Wars series at Disney+, even with The Book of Boba Fett reveal, there's still room for more to come.

Could there be another spinoff with Luke and Grogu? Only time will tell for sure, but until then, we're going to rewatch Luke's epic rescue of Grogu, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and friends about a million more times.

