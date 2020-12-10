Disney+ Announces Plans for 10 Marvel and 'Star Wars' Series in 'Next Few Years'

Disney's strategy to excite its financial investors looks like it will also make superhero and sci-fi fans pretty happy: During Disney Investor Day on December 10 the company unveiled plans for several upcoming Disney+ projects that include "roughly" 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars series.

The streaming platform's successful Star Wars franchise currently includes the The Mandalorian; coming up in early 2021, its first, and highly anticipated, Marvel series, WandaVision.

In a statement shared via Twitter the company says it's also planning 15 Disney live-action, animation, and Pixar series, as well as producing 15 new films directly to Disney+.

This means that streamer will gain about 50 new titles in "the next few years," it says. The platform already includes a hefty library of originals and old favorites including the smash hit musical Hamilton and all episodes of The Simpsons.