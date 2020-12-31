'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Chapter 30: A Marriage Made in Hell (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chilling Adventures of SabrinaChapter 30, "The Uninvited."]

There's nothing that highlights a person's singledom quite like being invited to a wedding (speaking from experience), let alone two in the same week! That's the situation Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) finds herself in as she dives back into the dating game in search of "the one."

It's obviously hard for Sabrina to have everyone around her in relationships, and planning their futures together. She tries to fill the void in her dates with Carl (Peter Bundic) and Melvin (Tyler Cotton), but Carl is a dullard who can't even appreciate the sci-fi horror-classic Alien, while Melvin, though a better conversationalist, just doesn't provide the spark she had with Harvey (Ross Lynch) and Nick (Gavin Leatherwood). Hell Sabrina tells her twin that what she needs is a combo of her ex-boyfriends, "sweet and gentle" like Harvey, "hot and wild" like Nick, though Mortal Sabrina doesn't believe such a thing exists, leaving her to wallow in self-pity.

Sabrina's alienation is exacerbated when Hell Sabrina tells her she and Caliban (Sam Corlett) are getting married. The news comes as a shock, not just because Caliban recently tried to kill them, but because Sabrina is still so young. Though what is really eating at Mortal Sabrina is envy. She tries meddling in her twin's wedding plans by tricking Caliban, posing as Hell Sabrina and telling the clay king that he must sacrifice his manhood to prove his love. Caliban initially resists and seemingly leaves Hell, falling right into Sabrina's trap. However, he eventually returns with his balls in a box (he's made of clay; he's fine). Sabrina's plan backfires, as Caliban proves he really does love his Queen, and so, the wedding is on.

Meanwhile, Aunt Hilda (Lucy Davis) is also preparing for her wedding with Dr. Cerberus (Alessandro Juliani). Despite Hilda's wishes for the ceremony to be a quiet family affair at the Spellman house, Zelda (Miranda Otto) has turned it into a grandiose reception at Dorian's Gray Room. Hilda asks Sabrina to make a speech at the reception, which winds up being a drunken diatribe on the power of love, her own lack of romance, and the questionable actions of her ex-boyfriends. Let's just say it's not Sabrina's finest hour.

This episode isn't all love stories, though. Sabrina's loneliness is reflected in the monster of the week, the second of the Eldritch terrors, nicknamed The Uninvited. This shopping-cart pushing demon takes the form of a scab-faced vagrant. He slumps around town, knocking on doors in search of food, shelter, and, yes, companionship. The heartless ones who turn him away have their hearts ripped from their chests (get it?). Those who let him in, like Harvey and Roz (Jazz Sinclair), are spared. Roz is also able to use her Cunning on the disheveled stranger to see blurry visions of future Eldritch terrors (which she somehow transfers to Harvey so he can sketch them on paper).

Why does The Uninvited resemble Sabrina's plight? Well, it turns out he was cast aside by the first inhabitants of Earth. He was sent to wander the cosmos "always alone," until he came upon a great table where he was offered a seat between the first two Eldritch terrors, The Darkness and The Weird. Only in the dark did The Uninvited find companionship. We've seen throughout the past three seasons Sabrina becoming more and more absorbed by the darkness, and given her feelings of detachment, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sabrina find similar comfort in the evil side of things.

Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) weaponizes The Uninvited by providing him a tongue, bathing him, tailoring him a suit, and then sending him to gatecrash Hilda's wedding. As the vagrant isn't on the guest list, it means he will be turned away, thereby setting off a heart-ripping rampage. It only becomes clear to the wedding guests that they have a demon in their midst when The Uninvited absorbs Dr. C's incubus and tears out Dorian's (Jedidiah Goodacre) heart. Nick does his whole "sacrifice me and spare the rest" routine, but that's not good enough. It's up to Sabrina to save the day, and she does that by providing The Uninvited an invitation he can't turn down: to be her plus one at a wedding from Hell (literally).

An Eldritch terror isn't exactly what Hell Sabrina was expecting as a wedding gift. She's rightly frustrated with her twin, as is Lucifer (Luke Cook), who finally discovers there are now two Sabrinas. Satan tells them that an Eldritch terror can't be killed and, if not dealt with, has the power to tear through all realms. The only way to stop it is to trap it in a place that exists outside of space and time. Luckily, Sabrina has just the site: the magic dollhouse (that previously housed Blackwood's twin children). Sabrina tricks The Uninvited by asking him to marry her.

And so, both Sabrinas are hitched in Hell, one to the chiseled and handsome Caliban, the other to the gnarly and stinking death demon. But as The Uninvited carries Sabrina across the threshold and into the dollhouse bedroom, Sabrina escapes, leaving her new spouse trapped inside, as Lucifer, Lilith (Michelle Gomez), and Hell Sabrina cast a binding spell. But Sabrina quickly gets a taste of her own medicine: Lucifer forbids the two Sabrinas from seeing each other ever again and bans Mortal Sabrina from his realm. "I made my own happiness," Hell Sabrina tells her twin. "I hope you can, too."

Sabrina takes that advice to heart. After Hilda and Dr. C redo their wedding vows back at the family home, Sabrina heads upstairs and takes out the candle with Nick and Harvey's names carved in it. She previously used this candle in a cord-cutting ritual to rid herself of her feelings for her exes. "She told me to make my own happiness," Sabrina says to Salem the cat. "The best parts of Nick and Harvey." It appears Sabrina is about to make some sort of Frankenstein love spell to create the perfect man.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 4, Streaming Now, Netflix