'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Boss Reveals What Would've Happened in Part 5

We haven't even seen the final episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but we already have an idea of what would have happened next if it had been renewed for Part 5.

Netflix announced this week that the series will end with the upcoming Part 4, and in the wake of the news, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to share some insight about what he had planned next. "Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, 'Witch War,' would've been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book," he wrote.

"The witches of Riverdale are coming," the photo, with characters from both shows, posted alongside the message teased. Yes, it looks like there would have been a major crossover between Aguirre-Sacasa's Netflix and CW dramas. CAOS Part 3 featured several nods to Riverdale, which takes place in a neighboring town. Some characters have crossed over between the shows—as happened with Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene in its only season—but there hasn't been a full-blown event like in other shared universes.

"I'm grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement when the series' cancellation was announced. "We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

The Netflix series starring Kiernan Shipka is a reimagining with teen witch Sabrina in "a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft."

