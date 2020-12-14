'The Voice' Finale Part 1: Watch the Top 5 Perform for America's Vote (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
The Voice Season 19 Finale Part 1 Carter Rubin
Trae Patton/NBC

As The Voice closes in on its Season 19 swan song, the final five contestants perform for America's vote.

In Part 1 of the finale, the remaining hopefuls showcase their talent through multiple performances that alternate between covers and specially tailored singles. Cheering them on from the sidelines are coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

Youngest performer and Team Gwen contestant Carter Rubin kicks off the night with his cover performance followed by Team Kelly's Desz, Team Blake's Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger, and Team Legend's John Holiday.

Before each of their performances, the contestants have time to chat with their coaches and host Carson Daly as well as the producers of their singles. And it's not just the contestants singing in this first half of the finale as happy couple Blake and Gwen also take to the stage, to sing "Happy Anywhere".

But it's the Top 5's time to shine and they certainly do. Below, see some of their performances from the night and vote for your favorites ahead of Tuesday's winning reveal.

Carter Rubin Sings 'The Climb' by Miley Cyrus

Desz Performs 'Holy Ground'

Ian Flanigan Sings 'In Color' by Jamey Johnson

Jim Ranger Performs 'Last'

John Holiday Sings 'Where Do We Go'

Desz Performs 'Landslide' by Fleetwood Mac

Ian Flanigan Sings 'Never Learn'

John Holiday Performs 'Halo' by Beyoncé

The Voice, Season 19 Finale Part 2, Tuesday, December 15, 8/7c, NBC