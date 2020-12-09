'The Voice': Watch Who Gets the Instant Save as Top 5 Finalists Are Chosen (VIDEO)

The Voice's Top 9 Live results are in and viewers finally know who will vie for their votes in the two-part finale on December 14 and 15.

In the latest Season 19 episode, coach Kelly Clarkson brings some holiday spirit to the stage with Brett Eldredge as the pair sing "Under The Mistletoe" to open the show. With no time to spare, the results for the evening begin to unfold.

First up are the results for Team Kelly, while John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani's team results follow. The first four lucky finalists to learn their safe are: Desz (Team Kelly), John Holiday (Team Legend), Jim Ranger (Team Blake), and Carter Rubin (Team Gwen).

That leaves the remaining contestants — Cami Clune (Team Kelly), Ian Flanigan (Team Blake), Ben Allen (Team Gwen), Team Legend's Bailey Rae, and Tamara Jade — left to perform for the remaining spot. Before the Instant Save performances begin though, coach Legend enters the spotlight for a rendition of his new tune, "Wild."

Below, watch the five performers' compete for the Instant Save, and find out which final hopeful gets to stay.

Ben Allen Sings "Prayed for You" by Matt Stell

Cami Clune Performs "When the Party's Over" by Billie Eilish

Bailey Rae Sings "Your Cheatin' Heart" by Hank Williams

Tamara Jade Performs "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone

Ian Flanigan Sings "Anymore (It's All About To Change)" by Travis Tritt

When it's time for the Instant Save to be revealed, Team Blake's Ian Flanigan is saved by America's vote, joining Desz, John Holiday, Jim Ranger, and Carter Rubin in the Top 5.

The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC