'The Bachelorette' 2020 Episode 9: Truth Bombs Keep Tayshia Busy (RECAP)

As the drama between Bennett and Noah finally comes to a head, Tayshia Adams is forced to make some very tough decisions. Does she keep Bennett? Does she keep Noah? Let’s get into this week’s Bachelorette Season 16 episode and find out.

Bennett & Noah’s Two-on-One

Last week’s episode ended in the middle of Bennett and Noah’s two-on-one date, and this week we pick up right where we left off. Tayshia pulls Bennett aside first and tells him he needs to stop questioning her decisions. Bennett apologizes, but puts the blame immediately back on Noah. He also brings up Noah’s “lack of emotional intelligence” again, as if he’s some sort of therapist. C’mon Bennett, stop psychoanalyzing people.



Tayshia then has a conversation with Noah, in which he reveals Bennett has not been very nice to him. “I hate that I’m in the center of this drama," he shares. "But the problem with Bennett has been, from the very beginning, I have a feeling that he thought he was better than me before we even talked. Bennett talks to people the way he shouldn’t talk to people."

After weighing her options, Tayshia decides to give the rose to — drum roll, please — neither of them! Tayshia sends Bennett home first and, needless to say, he’s shocked. Don’t worry, Bennett, we’ll probably see you on Bachelor in Paradise in about six months. However, while she doesn’t give the rose to Noah, she also doesn’t send him home just yet, either. She tells him she needs some more time to decide what she wants to do, so he’ll have to wait until the actual rose ceremony to learn his fate.

Cocktail Party

After dealing with all the drama, it’s now officially time for the cocktail party. Riley pulls Tayshia aside first and surprises her with a “Happy One Week Anniversary” cake, which sounds cheesy but is actually very sweet. However, Zac one-ups Riley and gives Tayshia a framed photo from their “engagement shoot” last week. Better luck next week, Riley.

She also reconnects with Ben, Brendan, and Ivan, three guys who are clearly frontrunners. Noah doesn’t get any other one-on-one time with Tayshia, so he believes he’ll be getting the boot.

Who’s Going Home?

Tayshia has to make some tough cuts. She decides to send Demar, Spencer, and Ed home. Looks like you'll live to see another week, Noah. Now there are just seven guys left, which means the competition is kicking into high gear.

Ben’s One-on-One Date

After weeks of waiting, Ben finally gets the one-on-one he’s been after all season. JoJo Fletcher — who is still the temporary host — tells Tayshia and Ben that she’s set up a little date for them, but they have to find it following her scavenger hunt clues. After completing the game part, the pair enjoy a glass of wine and Ben explains why he has a difficult time opening up. Though Tayshia likes Ben, she reveals she needs him to share more in order for him to get the rose.

During the evening portion of the night, Tayshia tells Ben she thinks he’s too perfect and she’s worried he’s hiding things. Ben explains he’s the way he is because he grew up always trying to be perfect. He then reveals he tried to commit suicide two different times and that it was his sister who saved his life. While this is clearly difficult for him to talk about, Ben shows extreme bravery and vulnerability by sharing his story. Tayshia thanks him for being open and honest and gives him the rose.



Group Date



Zac, Brendan, Ivan, Noah, and Riley are the lucky ones asked on the Group Date this week. Tayshia reveals the guys will be taking a lie detector test so she can learn a little bit more about them (and maybe catch them in a lie or two).

Tayshia agrees to take the test first and reveals she’s falling in love with more than one person. While most of the guys don’t say anything that’ll get them in too much trouble, things do get a little dicey when Zac reveals he’s cheated on someone before. Tayshia says she believes in the saying “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” and is now questioning her relationship with Zac.

As to be expected, Tayshia pulls Zac aside first to talk about his cheating past. Tayshia reveals cheating is a part of the reason her marriage failed and she refuses to date a cheater again. While cheating is never good, Zac reveals the incident actually happened when he was in sixth grade. Whew! We all did stupid stuff when we were in middle school, right?! Tayshia lets the cheating drama go and shares that she’s falling in love with Zac! Wow, this conversation’s really taken a 180.

Meanwhile, Riley is clearly struggling. He wants to open up to Tayshia but reveals his family situation is difficult. Riley finally gets time with her and explains he was named after his father, but they ultimately had a falling out when he was an adult.

“I decided I could be a better man, I could be an honorable man if I worked hard at it. But the only way to do that was to start over, to start from scratch,” Riley shares. He then explains he decided to get a legal name change, which is why he now goes by Riley. It's so impressive how open and vulnerable so many of Tayshia’s guys are. They’ve all clearly been through so much in their lives, yet they’re seemingly good people. Good job, Bachelorette casting! Tayshia ultimately decides to wait to give out the rose, as she needs more time to make a decision.

Bennett’s Bombshell

As Tayshia leaves the Group Date, Bennett shows up out of nowhere and asks if they can talk. He apologizes again to Tayshia for the way he acted and drops the biggest bomb of all: "I was thinking of all these things that I haven’t been able to share with you. Sometimes you don’t realize things until they’re gone. And I realized in that moment that I love you.” Woah Bennett, slow your roll. You’ve barely had any time with her! Tayshia is obviously shocked and doesn’t know what to say, which is totally fair considering Bennett’s blindsided her.

Tayshia explains she needs the night to think this over and that she’ll give him an answer tomorrow. Wowza. We cannot wait to see what happens next week!



