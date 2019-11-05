JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers on 'Battle of the Fittest Couples' & Wedding Planning (VIDEO)

It takes physical, mental, and emotional strength to win on Paramount Network's Battle of the Fittest Couples.

Co-hosts and Bachelorette engaged duo JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers stopped by TV Insider to chat about their newest show together, including how they'd do as competitors. The couple also gave us an update on plans for their upcoming wedding.

They both think they'd do well on Battle of the Fittest Couples because they're "super competitive," Fletcher says. "However, these challenges are so brutal and gruesome once you're in it."

But just as with any competition show, strategy also comes into play — and that's not necessarily a good thing. "You're going to see as the season goes on, more and more strategy starts coming into play," Rodgers reveals. "This type of competition, you can't ever trust anybody, so strategies are a double-edged sword."

As for their upcoming nuptials, the soon-to-be spouses share that Fletcher just gave Rodgers a big deadline for their guest list. Watch the video above for more on the competition series and the advice the former Bachelorette has gotten about wedding planning.

Battle of the Fittest Couples, Tuesdays, 11/10c, Paramount Network