'The Bachelorette' 2020 Episode 8: Bennett & Noah Go Head-to-Head (RECAP)

Tayshia Adams’s season of The Bachelorette is getting real, y’all. The drama is kicking into high gear, thanks to Noah and Bennett, and it’s clear Tayshia’s starting to have real feelings for a few of these guys. And, with just a few weeks left in her season, we still don’t know who the frontrunner is.

OK, without further adieu, let’s jump into this week’s emotional episode...

Hey there, JoJo Fletcher! The former Bachelorette stops by to visit Tayshia and gab about the season at hand after Chris reveals he's taking time off to take his son to college and JoJo's stepping in.

“I’m falling for multiple people. That’s not something I’m used to and I don’t know how to juggle that,” Tayshia admits.

Zac C’s One-on-One Date

Zac C. gets the first one-on-one, which is a long time coming. Zac and Tayshia have had chemistry from Day One, so it’s about time these lovebirds get some alone time together. Tayshia reveals they’re going to take wedding photos but, you know, without the wedding.

While this is supposed to be all fun and games, Tayshia’s clearly anxious. She’s been married before and doesn’t want to do it again unless she’s 100% certain, and the photos are clearly hitting a nerve. However, they end up having a great time. They kiss, they dance, they pop champagnem — they even jump on a trampoline!

“I’m starting to have strong feelings for Tayshia. I feel a way that I didn’t actually really truly believe I would ever feel during my time here. And I want to see if this is the beginning of true love,” Zac says.

Tayshia explains to Zac she was nervous at the beginning because she was married before, and Zac admits he’s also been married before. Between Brandon and now Zac, Tayshia seems to connect the best with guys who’ve already tied the knot.

During the dinner portion of the date, Zac reveals he had a brain tumor in his early 20s. The brain surgery introduced him to drugs and alcohol, which in turn led him to get a DUI. After his wife left him, Zac ended up going to rehab for four months and has since come out the other side. Rather than be scared off by Zac’s past, Tayshia explains she’s happy he was able to open up to her about his struggles. She gives him the one-on-one rose and the pair celebrate on a Ferris wheel. No really, they go on a private Ferris wheel together. Only on The Bachelorette, right?

Group Date

Spencer, Ivan, Ed, Blake, Brendan, Riley, Demar, Bennett, Ben, and Noah are the lucky (or unlucky, depending on how you look at it) guys asked to go on the Group Date. Tayshia reveals they are going to be sketching nude models, which is a major relief to the guys who thought they were going to be the ones getting naked.

Bennett and Noah’s antics continue into the date as they jockey for time with Tayshia. After completing their sketches, the guys are told to make something for Tayshia out of clay while blindfolded. Finally, their last assignment is to draw a self-portrait and whoever opens up the most will win extra time with her. Most of the guys — whose self-portraits aren't exactly self-portraits — share a lot about their lives, including complicated relationships with their parents, wanting a family, and growing up in difficult circumstances.

Ben is the final one to share, and after stressing about sharing this whole episode, decides to get completely naked to “show up” for Tayshia. WOAH. We were not expecting that. “I know how much courage and vulnerability that takes, I was not expecting that at all. It’s scary to do that,” Tayshia shares. Tayshia’s moved to tears by all the stories and decides not to pick a winner. Sorry Ben, guess you got naked was for nothing?

Tayshia continues to have great conversations with the guys during the evening portion of the date. After his vulnerable moment during the day, Ben reveals he suffered from bulimia for 10 years in his early 20s. He gets emotional sharing his story with Tayshia, which is very endearing, and he ends up getting the Group Date Rose. At the end of the evening, Tayshia reveals she knows something is going on between Noah and Bennett, and intends to get to the bottom of it. Watch out, boys!

Eazy’s One-on-One

Eazy gets the final one-on-one date of the episode and the pair decides to go ghost hunting. Sorry Eazy, you don’t get to have the fun and romantic dates other guys got! Despite it being a little silly, Tayshia and Eazy clearly have a lot of fun together. This is also a great opportunity for Eazy to prove he’s a man and protect Tayshia. But, in reality, Eazy’s just as scared as Tayshia.

During the dinner portion of the date, Eazy says he’s falling in love with Tayshia. “I honestly feel like I’m falling in love with you,” Eazy spills. “Everything is so perfect. Especially from where I’ve come from. I just always want you to know what’s on my mind.” However, despite opening up his heart and being vulnerable, Tayshia reveals she can’t give him a rose. She doesn’t feel the way he feels and doesn’t want to lead him on any longer. Bye Eazy, we’re sad to see you go.

Bennett vs. Noah

The next morning, JoJo reveals that while there will be a cocktail party later in the evening, Tayshia wants to deal with what’s going on between Noah and Bennett first. She asks Noah and Bennett on a mini two-on-one date, with only one rose on the table. While Bennett is confident he’s going to get the rose, it wouldn’t be smart to count out Noah.

Before meeting with Tayshia, Bennett gives Noah a “friendship” gift. Inside is a red bandana, mustache socks, and a book on emotional intelligence. Bennett then reveals he doesn’t believe Noah has emotional intelligence and that he’s not the right man for Tayshia. “Sincerely Noah, this book will be really, really helpful. These are tools that any woman is going to want to have in a husband and a father. I’m not trying to belittle you, I’m literally trying to love you up,” Bennett shares.

This is so cringey, we can barely watch. Tayshia arrives right in the nick of time and explains she’s disappointed in what’s gone on between them. As to be expected, the episode ends before Tayshia makes her decision. Guess we’ll have to wait until next week to see who stays!