'The Bachelorette' 2020 Episode 10: Tayshia Picks Her Final Four (RECAP)

Welcome to the first night of a two-night Bachelorette extravaganza, ladies and gents. Not only is Tayshia Adams deciding who she’s bringing to the Hometown Dates, but we’re also getting the dramatic “Men’s Tell All” special. Oh, and we still have to deal with Bennett’s return.

With so much to cover, it’s time to get right into tonight’s episode.

Chris Harrison is back! After dropping his son off at college, Chris returns to chat with Tayshia about the guys who are left. “All I’ve been asking is for these guys to be open and honest, and vulnerable with me. And every step of the way they’ve done exactly that. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many men in touch with their feelings and truly pouring their hearts out,” Tayshia shares.

Tayshia also reveals she’s allowed Bennett to stick around…for now. Though she did decide to bring him back into the fold, she’s still not sold.

Blake’s One-on-One Date

Before she decides who to bring to Hometown Dates, Tayshia has a one-on-one with Blake. Though Blake made an early impression, in recent weeks he's faded into the background.

The pair meet with a reiki and crystal master (whatever that means) who is determined to help them connect on a deeper level. While Blake is excited to get to know Tayshia more and share his story, it does feel like he’s too far behind some of the others. After examining crystals, cracking open rocks, and staring into each other’s souls, Tayshia realizes Blake isn’t one of her top four.

“I care for Blake, but when I looked into his eyes I was looking for more validation and more confidence in the situation. I didn’t see it and maybe that’s why we haven’t progressed as much as the other relationships,” Tayshia says. Tayshia makes the hard decision to send Blake home.

Two Elimination's in One Day

Tayshia is clearly emotional after sending Blake home and decides she needs to talk to the rest of her men ASAP. “It’s a lot, you guys. I care about every single one of you so much and I’ve been asking a lot of you guys since I got here. I appreciate it more than you realize because I don’t want to hurt anyone,” she says through tears.





She then pulls Riley aside and tells him her heart “isn’t 100 percent matching his.” Though she enjoys spending time with him and loves his company, she says she can’t help what she feels. It’s clear Riley’s frustrated with her decision, but he ultimately understands. Of all the “breakups” Tayshia’s had thus far, this one's definitely the most intense.



“I didn’t have a lot of time to tell Tayshia how I truly felt. I would tell her how beautiful she is, how strong she is, how confident she is. I would tell her that she is someone I could see myself spending the rest of my life with. At the end of the day, I still feel like Tayshia’s the one for me,” Riley says. We're going to miss you, Riley!

Who’s Going to Hometowns?

With Blake and Riley out of the picture and Ben already securing one of the four spots, it’s Brendan, Zac, Ivan, Noah, and Bennett fighting for the final three roses.

Tayshia gives her roses to Zac, Ivan, and Brendan, which leaves both Noah and Bennett heading home. Sorry Bennett, you’ve now been sent home twice this season.

The Men Tell All Begins



OK, it's time for the special. All the fan favorites (and fan-favorite villains) are back, including Yosef, Jason, Riley, Bennett, and Noah. Chris first asks Ed about his issues with Chasen. So much has happened this season, the Chasen/Ed drama feels like a lifetime ago.

“We all come out here to find love and Chasen came out with the intention to find likes and social media gratification,” Ed says before Chris decides he's had enough and it's time to move on to other topics.

Noah and Bennett rehash their issues — again. Noah reveals he believed Bennett was intimidated by him, but Bennett blames Noah for their feud. Kenny tries to get involved in the drama and defends Bennett, which just feels unnecessary.

After much back and forth, Bennett decides to apologize: “I’m sorry that my words came across as condescending and I know that I have this look and this feel and I’m sorry that it affected you the way that it did.” However, Noah does not accept his apology and tells Bennett, “I personally think you’re an ostentatious Harvard d-bag.”

Yosef Explains Himself

Yosef is put in the hot seat to discuss the way he treated Clare Crawley (aka calling her the “oldest Bachelorette ever”) earlier this season.

Yosef explains he didn’t agree with Clare’s decision to have the strip dodgeball date and that he feels no remorse for the way he spoke to her. “I have no regrets. Everything I said was factually accurate. I don’t think I said anything to warrant that response,” Yosef says.

Needless to say, the other men are seemingly appalled. They attack Yosef for the way he treated Clare and for refusing to apologize. Chris even tries to encourage Yosef to see the error of his ways, but he truly believes he was in the right. Good riddance, Yosef. We hope we never have to see you again.

Tayshia Confronts the Men

Chris finally brings out Tayshia, who has to face all the men she’s sent home thus far. She gives Bennett a bit of closure, discusses her breakup with Blake, and opens up about her reasons for sending Riley home. Despite the fact she’s broken a few hearts, it’s clear the guys respect Tayshia and want the best for her.

While tonight's episode may have been about the past, tomorrow's episode is all about Tayshia's final four men. Who will Tayshia click with and who will be sent home? Stay tuned!

The Bachelorette airs Monday and Tuesdays, 8/7c on ABC