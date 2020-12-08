13 Reasons Why star Chelsea Alden is hitting up the South Side in a recurring role on Shameless, according to Deadline. The actor, who has also appeared on NCIS and The Good Doctor, reportedly plays a character named Tish.

The report says we'll first see Tish at a furniture store where she's a cashier; she crosses paths with Gallagher brother Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), who intervenes when she comes into contact with an aggressive customer. As viewers who tuned into the Season 11 premiere episode will recall, Carl is on his way to becoming a cop, which means his crime-fighting instincts are at an all-time high.

Along with Cutkosky, Alden joins the show's large ensemble cast including William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney, Noel Fisher, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner.

Shameless, Sundays, 9/8c, Showtime