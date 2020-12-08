Watch: 'The Voice's Top 9 Sing for Their Lives (VIDEO)

The Voice kicks off its Season 19 semi-finals with live performances from the Top 9 remaining hopefuls.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton are front and center for the beginning of "Fan Appreciation Week," which includes performer introductions from at-home fans.

Trios include Billy Preston's "Will It Go Round in Circles" with Jim Ranger, Carter Rubin, and Desz; Don Williams' "Tulsa Time" with Tamara Jade, Ben Allen, and Ian Flanigan; and Bastille's "Pompeii" with John Holiday, Cami Clune, and Bailey Rae. The performers shine.

Also performing: Gwen Stefani, who sings her new tune, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." Plus, during the taped rehearsal with member John Holiday, John Legend opened up and hinted at the difficulties his family has faced following Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage.

See the Top 9's top moments in the spotlight, and be sure to tune in to see which performers will move on to next week's final when the results are unveiled in the December 8 episode.

Team Blake's Jim Ranger sings "Without You" by Harry Nilsson

Team Kelly's Cami Clune performs "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile

Team Gwen's Ben Allen performs "All About Tonight" by Blake Shelton

Team Legend's John Holiday sings "Fix You" by Coldplay

Team Kelly's Desz sings "Don't Let Go (Love)" by En Vogue

Team Legend's Bailey Rae performs "Georgia on My Mind" by Ray Charles

Team Blake's Ian Flanigan performs "Angel" by Sarah McLachlan

Team Legend's Tamara Jade sings "Let It Be" by The Beatles

Team Gwen's Carter Rubin performs "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie

The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC