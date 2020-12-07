MTV Movie & TV Awards Special Honors Chadwick Boseman (VIDEO)

MTV celebrated the Greatest of All Time across several categories as part of its Movie & TV Awards special on December 6, and among those was a posthumous tribute for Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who passed away in August after battling colon cancer, was named Hero for the Ages, and as his Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle noted while honoring him, he was just as much a hero offscreen as he was on as Black Panther.

"Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there. And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people in their love for his work, in their respect for him as a person," Cheadle said. "The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy."

"Mr. Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero," Downey Jr. added. "His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon onscreen, won't be quantified by the box office records he broke but by the legions of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come."

"And he wasn't just a hero on screen. His list of selfless and inspirational acts and deeds is too long to recount here." the actor continued. "He was the most heroic when just being Chad. That's when he was bigger than anyone he played onscreen."

Watch the entire tribute below.

.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EmE5FcPXUM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Times special also honored Kevin Bacon (Dance Your Ass Off), Kevin Hart (Comedy Giant), Jamie Lee Curtis (Scream Queen), Jason Segel and Kristen Bell (Heartbreaking Break-Up), Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair (Legendary Lip Lock), William Zabka (Zero to Hero), Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore (Dynamic Duo), and Gal Gadot (She-Ro).