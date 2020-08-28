Chadwick Boseman, Star of 'Black Panther,' Dies at 43

Chadwick Boseman, the iconic star of Black Panther, has died at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The actor, who recently starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods on Netflix, was initially diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 which eventually progressed to Stage 4, as his personal Twitter account shared on Friday. He never spoke about his diagnosis publicly.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement reads on Twitter. “It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman got his start on TV series like Fringe, Persons Unknown, Lincoln Heights, and Castle. He was known for portraying real-life icons on the big screen like Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get on Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. In 2018, the actor hit it big when he starred as T’Challa in Black Panther, the first Black Marvel superhero. He went on to revive the character in a string of Avengers movies.