MTV VMAs 2020 Dedicated to Chadwick Boseman: 'His Impact Lives Forever'

Meredith Jacobs
Chadwick Boseman MTV Movie TV Awards Dedication
MTV's night celebrating music began by paying tribute to an iconic actor.

Host Keke Palmer kicked off the virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards with a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing the iconic King T'Challa in Black Panther, who died Friday at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman was "an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched," Palmer said. "We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He's a true hero, not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

In the first commercial break, MTV played Boseman's acceptance speech for Best Hero from the 2018 Movie & TV Awards with the messages "The World Needs More Superheroes" and "Rest in Power." During his speech, the actor had called up James Shaw Jr., who fought off a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

A statement on Boseman's Twitter account Friday confirmed his passing. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement read.