'Vikings' Final Episodes to Premiere on Amazon First

The final 10 episodes of Vikings will not be released first on its usual home, History. Instead, they'll premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, December 30, the streaming service announced. (We'll have to wait to find out when they'll air on History).

The first 10 episodes of the season ended with Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) left for dead after fighting for his homeland with King Harald (Peter Franzen) against Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) with the Rus forces.

Heading into the conclusion, "the tumultuous conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences," the logline teases. "While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar's dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country — except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning."

"Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first," creator, executive producer and sole writer Michael Hirst said in a statement.

Hirst executive produces Vikings with Morgan O'Sullivan of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and James Flynn.

Watch the final season trailer below.

Vikings, Final Episodes, Wednesday, December 30, Prime Video