'Wonder Woman 1984' to Stream on HBO Max This Christmas

When Wonder Woman 1984 swoops in this holiday season, it won't just be on movie screens: Warner Bros. Pictures announced it will make the movie available for a limited streaming window on HBO Max.

The highly anticipated film will be free to subscribers for a month beginning on Friday, December 25, which also coincides with its theatrical release in the U.S. (Outside of the U.S., Wonder Woman 1984 will be released beginning Wednesday, December 16.)

In this DC Universe entry, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), otherwise known as Wonder Woman will face a new set of foes: Max Lord (The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal) and The Cheetah (Saturday Night Live alumna Kristen Wiig). Also along for the adventure are Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), Antiope (Robin Wright) and Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen).

Patty Jenkins, who directed 2017's Wonder Woman feature film, once again takes the helm as director on a script written by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham.

