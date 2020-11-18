Apple TV+ and PBS Team Up to Make the Peanuts Holiday Specials Free to Watch

Your Peanuts prayers have been answered!

After incurring a major backlash last month over the news that the Peanuts holiday specials — It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas —would move from broadcast TV to Apple TV+, the streaming service, which had said it would make some windows available to view them for free, is stealing a move from Santa and delivering joy with even more ways to watch them.

Apple and PBS have announced that they've teamed up to offer ad-free broadcasts on both PBS and PBS Kids of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Nov. 22 at 7:30/6:30c) and A Charlie Brown Christmas (Dec. 13 at 7:30/6:30c). As previously reported, Thanksgiving will also begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18 and be available for free from November 25 through November 27, while A Charlie Brown Christmas will drop on Dec. 4 and stream at no charge from Dec. 11 through the 13th.

The partnership means more folks can find the beloved programs on TV this season without having to sign up for a streaming service. That's enough to have us all doing the Snoopy dance.