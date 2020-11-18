Netflix's 'Colin in Black & White' Casts Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman

Colin in Black & White is bulking up its cast as Mary-Louis Parker (Weeds) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) join the Netflix limited series.

The pair will portray Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, the adoptive parents of athlete Colin Kaepernick whose life takes center stage in this coming-of-age drama. The stars' roles as Colin's parents will see them navigate the challenges of raising a Black son in a white family and community.

Parker and Offerman join previously announced star Jaden Michael, who will play a young version of Colin Kaepernick. Created by Kaepernick and acclaimed director Ava DuVernay, Colin in Black & White will focus on the football player's formative years in high school and track his journey of becoming a quarterback and lending his voice and actions to social change over the course of six episodes.

Kaepernick will also lend his voice to the series to narrate his own story over the single season. No premiere date has been announced as additional casting is likely taking place.

Stay tuned for more news regarding the series as Netflix continues to make progress on the project being executive produced by DuVernay, Kaepernick and writer Michael Starrbury.

Colin in Black & White, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix