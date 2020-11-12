2020 CMA Awards: 6 Must-See Moments From the Night (VIDEO)

Country's biggest night may have been delayed, but the 2020 CMA Awards were worth the wait as some of the genre's superstars came together for a semi-normal ceremony.

Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the event featured plenty of must-see moments, ranging from tributes and performances to moving acceptance speeches. Whether you were tuning in for the award reveals or excited to hear some live music through your TV, the event didn't disappoint.

Below, we're taking a look at some of the night's highlights.

Justin Bieber Joins Dan + Shay

The pop performer teamed up with "10,000 Hours" collaborators Dan + Shay for a live taped rendition of the tune. The three performers filmed their segment at the Hollywood Bowl separate from the festivities that were going on at Nashville's Music City Center.

Charley Pride's Acceptance Speech

We couldn't be happier for Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mr. Charley Pride. Watch the legend's acceptance speech! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7KykPNBMA — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

The musician and former baseball player was the recipient of this year's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Pride's acceptance speech was certainly one of the evening's high-points as his admirers looked on.

A Mac Davis Tribute

What a beautiful #CMAawards tribute to the late Mac Davis. Thank you for this moving performance, @Reba and @DariusRucker 💕 pic.twitter.com/KjobR4E78Q — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Hosts Reba and Darius paid tribute to Mac Davis with a performance of his tune "In the Ghetto." Their duet was among one of the night's most mellow numbers.

Charlie Puth Joins Gabby Barrett for "I Hope"

If you weren't singing along to @GabbyBarrett_ and @CharliePuth on the #CMAawards, you've never had your heart broken. pic.twitter.com/I6ZHRQWZgE — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Former American Idol contestant Gabby Barrett was joined by husband and fellow former American Idol competitor Cade Foehner and Charlie Puth for a performance of her hit "I Hope." The powerful vocals were accompanied by the songstress' growing baby bump.

Eric Church Wins Entertainer of the Year

We couldn't be happier for @EricChurch on winning the award for Entertainer of the Year. Watch The Chief's acceptance speech 😎 pic.twitter.com/K4GIytMhOI — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

The performer finally earned his first Entertainer of the Year award, but his speech acknowledged that 2020 has been a year of loss. His thankfulness for being able to celebrate the music industry in person rather than through Zoom is so relatable, it would be surprising if you didn't feel like shedding a tear or two.

Maren Morris Credits Black Women in Acceptance

"Linda Martell. @IAmYola. @MickeyGuyton. @RissiPalmer. @BrittNicx. @RhiannonGiddens. There are so many amazing Black women who pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre... I hope you know that we see you." -@MarenMorris, accepting her #CMAawards trophy for Female Vocalist. pic.twitter.com/SGJwvsG48m — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Maren Morris won more than one award during the ceremony, but during her acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year she made a special acknowledgment. "There are so many amazing Black women who pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre," Morris said while shouting out specific artists including Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer and Rhiannon Giddens.