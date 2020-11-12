2020 CMA Awards: 6 Must-See Moments From the Night (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Reba McEntire Darius Rucker CMA AWARDS
ABC

Country's biggest night may have been delayed, but the 2020 CMA Awards were worth the wait as some of the genre's superstars came together for a semi-normal ceremony.

Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the event featured plenty of must-see moments, ranging from tributes and performances to moving acceptance speeches. Whether you were tuning in for the award reveals or excited to hear some live music through your TV, the event didn't disappoint.

Below, we're taking a look at some of the night's highlights.

Nominee Travis Denning Is Ready to Hit the 2020 CMT Music Awards StageSee Also

Nominee Travis Denning Is Ready to Hit the 2020 CMT Music Awards Stage

The singer-songwriter will perform 'After a Few,' which is nominated for 'Breakthrough Video of the Year.'

Justin Bieber Joins Dan + Shay

The pop performer teamed up with "10,000 Hours" collaborators Dan + Shay for a live taped rendition of the tune. The three performers filmed their segment at the Hollywood Bowl separate from the festivities that were going on at Nashville's Music City Center.

Charley Pride's Acceptance Speech

The musician and former baseball player was the recipient of this year's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Pride's acceptance speech was certainly one of the evening's high-points as his admirers looked on.

See Dolly Parton & Miss Piggy's Never-Before-Released Duet (VIDEO)See Also

See Dolly Parton & Miss Piggy's Never-Before-Released Duet (VIDEO)

Revisit standout moments from the country icon's 50-year career in Time Life's 'Dolly: The Ultimate Collection.'

A Mac Davis Tribute

Hosts Reba and Darius paid tribute to Mac Davis with a performance of his tune "In the Ghetto." Their duet was among one of the night's most mellow numbers.

Charlie Puth Joins Gabby Barrett for "I Hope"

Former American Idol contestant Gabby Barrett was joined by husband and fellow former American Idol competitor Cade Foehner and Charlie Puth for a performance of her hit "I Hope." The powerful vocals were accompanied by the songstress' growing baby bump.

25 Must-See Moments From the 2019 CMA Awards (PHOTOS)See Also

25 Must-See Moments From the 2019 CMA Awards (PHOTOS)

From red carpet poses to amazing performances.

Eric Church Wins Entertainer of the Year

The performer finally earned his first Entertainer of the Year award, but his speech acknowledged that 2020 has been a year of loss. His thankfulness for being able to celebrate the music industry in person rather than through Zoom is so relatable, it would be surprising if you didn't feel like shedding a tear or two.

Maren Morris Credits Black Women in Acceptance

Maren Morris won more than one award during the ceremony, but during her acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year she made a special acknowledgment. "There are so many amazing Black women who pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre," Morris said while shouting out specific artists including Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer and Rhiannon Giddens.