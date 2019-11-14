25 Must-See Moments From the 2019 CMA Awards (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
ABC/Image Group LA
Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire
ABC/Image Group LA

Hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are all smiles while posing together

P!nk with her husband Carey Hart and son Jameson and daughter Willow at the CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

P!nk was joined by her husband Carey Hart, son Jameson and daughter Willow

Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid at the The 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Kasey Musgraves gets a cheek kiss from friend and model Gigi Hadid

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the The 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Newlyweds Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell took a moment together in the spotlight

Hannah Brown - 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars‘ Hannah Brown was glowing on the red carpet

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins with daughters Willa and Ada at the CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

It’s a family affair for Thomas Rhett, wife Lauren Akins and daughters Willa and Ada

Lady Antebellum at the CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Lady Antebellum were on hand at the awards show

Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile, and Natalie Hemby at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby stand united

Jennifer Nettles at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Jennifer Nettles makes a statement with her red carpet look

Newlyweds and former American Idol contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner make an appearance at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Newlyweds and former American Idol contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner made an appearance

Little Big Town at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Little Big Town came together for a quick photo

Dierks Bentley and Sheryl Crow perform at the 53rd annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Sheryl Crowe joins Dierks Bentley on stage

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson at the the 53rd annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson go toe-to-toe during their performance

LIL Nas X
ABC/Image Group LA

Lil Nas X embraced the night’s theme with his red carpet outfit

Brooks & Dunn at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Brooks & Dunn made a red carpet appearance

Pink and Chris Stapleton at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

P!nk shared the stage with Chris Stapleton

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Miranda Lambert attended the event with her husband Brendan McLoughlin

Blake Shelton performs a fiery number at the CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Blake Shelton offered up a fiery number for viewers

Lady Antebellum and Halsey perform at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Halsey performs with Lady Antebellum

Keith Urban
ABC/Image Group LA

Keith Urban took to the CMA stage for a moving performance

Dan + Shay attend the CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Dan + Shay made time for pictures on the carpet

Thomas Rhett and his daughter Willa at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Thomas Rhett joins daughter Willa on the carpet

Old Dominion at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

Old Dominion pose together on the carpet

Laine Hardy at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards
ABC/Image Group LA

American Idol winner Laine Hardy showed up at the event

Kelsea Ballerini
ABC/Image Group LA

Kelsea Ballerini captivates the audience during her song

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards took place in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13, and there was plenty to celebrate at the event.

Stars flocked to the ceremony, walking the red carpet and pairing up for special performances. Hosted by Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, the fun didn’t stop.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the best red carpet and onstage moments from the evening including some great family shots, and sweet duets.

CMA Awards 2019 Will Celebrate the 'Year of the Woman,' Previews EP
