25 Must-See Moments From the 2019 CMA Awards (PHOTOS)
1 of
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards took place in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13, and there was plenty to celebrate at the event.
Stars flocked to the ceremony, walking the red carpet and pairing up for special performances. Hosted by Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, the fun didn’t stop.
Click through the gallery above to see some of the best red carpet and onstage moments from the evening including some great family shots, and sweet duets.
1
How ‘Yellowstone’ Finale Set Up Beth & Rip Spinoff
2
‘Yellowstone’ Finale Divides Fans — Did Last Episode Deliver?
3
Wendy Williams Makes Rare Public Outing Amid Health Concerns
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Hit Triple Stumper on U.S. President Clue – Shocked Fans React
5
Jill Jacobson Dies: ‘Falcon Crest’ & ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Actress Was 70