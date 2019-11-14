25 Must-See Moments From the 2019 CMA Awards (PHOTOS)

Old Dominion pose together on the carpet

Keith Urban took to the CMA stage for a moving performance

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson go toe-to-toe during their performance

Little Big Town came together for a quick photo

Newlyweds and former American Idol contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner made an appearance

Lady Antebellum were on hand at the awards show

The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars ‘ Hannah Brown was glowing on the red carpet

Newlyweds Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell took a moment together in the spotlight

P!nk was joined by her husband Carey Hart, son Jameson and daughter Willow

Hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are all smiles while posing together

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards took place in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13, and there was plenty to celebrate at the event.

Stars flocked to the ceremony, walking the red carpet and pairing up for special performances. Hosted by Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, the fun didn’t stop.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the best red carpet and onstage moments from the evening including some great family shots, and sweet duets.