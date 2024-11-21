CMA Awards 2024: See the Full List of Winners
It was a big night for Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 20.
The ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson, aired live on ABC and saw the biggest stars come out to celebrate the best in country music. This included performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Stapleton, and Post Malone.
It was a successful evening for Stapleton, who walked away with two awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year (the eighth time he’s won in this category) and Single of the Year for his hit song “White Horse.”
Meanwhile, Wallen, who had the most nominations heading into the ceremony with seven, secured the night’s top honor when he won the award for Entertainer of the Year.
The event also saw country music legend George Strait receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his impact, influence, and contributions to the genre.
Check out the full list of winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
“Watermelon Moonshine” — Lainey Wilson
“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton — WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves
Fathers & Sons — Luke Combs
Higher — Chris Stapleton; Producers
Leather — Cody Johnson — WINNER
Whitsitt Chapel — Jelly Roll
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum
“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“The Painter” — Cody Johnson
“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton — WINNER
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson — WINNER
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion — WINNER
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn — WINNER
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini featuring Noah Kahan
“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
“Man Made a Bar” — Morgan Wallen featuring Eric Church
“you look like you love me” — Ella Langley featuring Riley Green — WINNER
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Charlie Worsham — WINNER
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“I’m Not Pretty” — Megan Moroney
“The Painter” — Cody Johnson
“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” — Lainey Wilson — WINNER
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney — WINNER
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman