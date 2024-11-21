CMA Awards 2024: See the Full List of Winners

Martin Holmes
Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Morgan Wallen
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

CMA Awards

It was a big night for Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 20.

The ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson, aired live on ABC and saw the biggest stars come out to celebrate the best in country music. This included performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Stapleton, and Post Malone.

It was a successful evening for Stapleton, who walked away with two awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year (the eighth time he’s won in this category) and Single of the Year for his hit song “White Horse.”

Meanwhile, Wallen, who had the most nominations heading into the ceremony with seven, secured the night’s top honor when he won the award for Entertainer of the Year.

The event also saw country music legend George Strait receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his impact, influence, and contributions to the genre.

Check out the full list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs 

Jelly Roll 

Chris Stapleton 

Morgan Wallen — WINNER

Lainey Wilson 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)— Shaboozey

“Dirt Cheap— Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help— Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

“Watermelon Moonshine— Lainey Wilson

“White Horse— Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

ALBUM OF THE YEAR    

Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves

Fathers & Sons — Luke Combs

Higher — Chris Stapleton; Producers

Leather — Cody Johnson — WINNER

Whitsitt Chapel — Jelly Roll

SONG OF THE YEAR   

“Burn It Down— Parker McCollum

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson 

“I Had Some Help— Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“The Painter— Cody Johnson

“White Horse— Chris Stapleton — WINNER

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini 

Ashley McBryde 

Megan Moroney 

Kacey Musgraves 

Lainey Wilson — WINNER 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs 

Jelly Roll 

Cody Johnson 

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Morgan Wallen 

George Strait

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A 

Little Big Town 

Old Dominion — WINNER

The Red Clay Strays 

Zac Brown Band 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn — WINNER

Brothers Osborne 

Dan + Shay 

Maddie & Tae 

The War And Treaty 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR   

“Cowboys Cry Too— Kelsea Ballerini featuring Noah Kahan

“I Had Some Help— Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“I Remember Everything— Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves

Man Made a Bar— Morgan Wallen featuring Eric Church

“you look like you love me— Ella Langley featuring Riley Green — WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Charlie Worsham — WINNER

Jelly Roll at CMAs

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  

“Dirt Cheap— Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help— Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

I’m Not Pretty— Megan Moroney

“The Painter— Cody Johnson

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses— Lainey Wilson — WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney  — WINNER

Shaboozey 

Nate Smith 

Mitchell Tenpenny 

Zach Top 

Bailey Zimmerman

CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Luke Bryan

Morgan Wallen

Peyton Manning




