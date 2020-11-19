'Buddy vs. Christmas,' 'The Great British Baking Show' & More How-to Shows for the Holidays

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year…to make merry at home! So we've made a list (and checked it twice) of shows for every kind of holiday hobby.

If you want to satisfy a sweet tooth (yours or Santa's), try…

Buddy vs. Christmas

Now that's a gingerbread house! Cake Boss Buddy Valastro takes on nonfoodie artisans, like a Lego builder and a glassblower, as they whip up oversize displays for ritzy events. Premieres Sunday, November 22, 10/9c, Food Network

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays



Because nothing's nicer than figgy pudding prepared in a tent by amateur bakers. The beloved competition's third season arrives. Returns Friday, December 4, Netflix

If you want to DIY a few presents or jolly touches for your home, try…



Craftopia

Two new episodes challenge kids to dream up a unique countdown calendar and make a mantel sparkle. Thursday, November 26, HBO Max

Martha Knows Best



Revealed: the secrets of lifestyle pro Martha Stewart's favorite handmade gift picks (who's ready to knit?), Christmas crackers, and wreaths. Fridays, November 27 and December 4, 10/9c and 10:30/9:30c, HGTV

The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home



Ree Drummond offers the perfect recipe for a boozy basket of cheer. (Infused berry basil vodka, mmm.) Saturday, December 12, 10am/9c, Food Network

If you want to deck your halls, or your entire house, try…



Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

"It's never festive enough!" says Yule-obsessed interior designer Benjamin Bradley, who transforms homes (and a firehouse!) in this heartwarming new series. Available now, Netflix

The Great Christmas Light Fight

Handyman Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak judge the eighth annual battle of the bulbs (shot in 2019). Fight showcases homes across the U.S. that are maxed out on twinkling lights and animatronic elves. Returns Wednesday, December 9, 8/7c, ABC

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza



For those on a budget, host David Bromstad is coming to town to offer decorating tips. Sample projects: a festive table-scape and a living room turned forest. Friday, December 11, 8/7c, HGTV