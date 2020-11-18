'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' Gives a Makeover to the Vocalist's Hit Song

If anyone can get us to have a holly, jolly Christmas this year, it's Mariah Carey.

Fans of the legendary vocalist aren't the only ones counting on her, though. In the one-hour special Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, streaming December 4 on AppleTV+, Santa Claus himself calls on the Queen of Christmas when the North Pole registers a holiday cheer crisis of global proportions. So Mariah stages a song-and-dance spectacular to make the world merry again.

"It was important for me to encompass all the traditions that are celebrated far and wide," she says. "Nostalgic colors, bright lights, cheerful sounds, warm fires, cozy snowfalls and, of course, the joy of being surrounded by family and friends, even though it may be difficult to do in person this year."

Special guests will include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Expect nods to Carey's own childhood favorites, such as The Nutcracker and A Charlie Brown Christmas, and some show-stopping looks. "We created some of the most festive costumes I have ever worn," promises the woman who last year donned a sequined toy soldier uniform as well as a red-and-white Santa catsuit (plus stilettos and angel wings!) for a music video celebrating the 25th anniversary of "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

That anthem, which went to the top of the charts last December for the first time ever, gets another memorable makeover in the Magical Christmas Special. Teases Carey, "We feel quite strongly that the North Pole will give us two thumbs up!"

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, Friday, December 4, Apple TV+