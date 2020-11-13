HBO Max's '12 Dates of Christmas' Is a Holiday Countdown to Love (VIDEO)

Holidays are renowned for making singles feel more single. Well, this holiday, three romantics could find themselves instead lucky in love.

A new reality competition show on HBO Max, 12 Dates of Christmas, puts three helpless romantics — Faith, Chad, and Garrett — on a quest for coupledom, and at an Austrian fairytale castle, no less. The relationship-challenged trio embark on 10 winter-themed dates, ranging from ugly sweater parties to après-ski activities to a masquerade ball. As Faith, Chad, and Garrett make romantic connections, new love interests arrive, adding to the drama.

Each week will feature elimination ceremonies, surprise exes, and plenty of tears alongside the holiday cheer. Couples will have to decide by New Year's Eve whether they are ready to commit to one another, or walk away forever before the stroke of midnight.

The eight-episode series will drop three episodes on November 26, another three episodes on December 3, and the final two episodes on December 10. Insecure star Natasha Rothwell narrates the holiday dating show.

12 Dates of Christmas, Premiere, November 26, HBO Max