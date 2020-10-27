'The Voice' Blind Auditions: 6 Must-See Performances From Night 4 (VIDEO)

Just hours after coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement, The Voice's Blind Auditions continued on NBC.

Picking up where last night's festivities left off, contestant Desz chose Team Kelly Clarkson, saddening John Legend in the process as the coach was determined to land the talented performer for his own team. The hourlong episode continued to showcase new talent as the coaches recruited more members to their growing teams.

Below, we're breaking down all of Night 4's best performances and performers. Don't miss the action — check out the stellar moments for yourself.

Olivia Reyes performs Harry Styles' "Falling"

At 19, Olivia is a shy performer hailing from Teaneck, New Jersey. Her friends, including the daughter of Season 2 winner Jermaine Paul, secretly signed Olivia up to audition for The Voice, forcing her to have this first big musical experience. As someone who is half Dominican and half Puerto Rican, music is very important to Olivia and her culture, and she was ready to bring her A-game to the coaches and earn her spot on the Season 19 cast. Both John and Gwen hit their buttons for Olivia, but when it was time for her to pick, she went with Team Legend.

Sam Stacy sings James Taylor's "Fire and Rain"

Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, this 27-year-old performer went to college for an economics degree and was working in a bank while taking gigs on the side. Eventually he decided to move out to Los Angeles where he found a home with other musicians and works out of a garage studio. Looking to take the next step in his career, Sam sang James Taylor's classic tune to high praise from the coaches. Gwen, Kelly and Blake all turned for the performer, but in the end he chose Team Blake.

Larriah Jackson performs Mariah Carey's version of "I'll Be There"

Only 15, Larriah's talent is undeniable as she reveals that she's been singing all her life. Hailing from Sacramento, California, she grew up with her mother and grandmother after her biological father abandoned her. Despite this hardship, Larriah reveals that her talent has brought new members into her family as she encountered two sisters she had never known during a music festival performance. From that point forward, she met several others, finding lifelong friends to support her dream. When it was time for her Blind Audition, she was left to join Team Gwen when the coach turned around for her.

Payton Lamar sings Tori Kelly's "Never Alone"

Having been passionate about music her whole life, this 23-year-old singer from Nashville, Tennessee has found some success with job opportunities overseas in France where she worked with her husband for seven months. Looking to turn her talent into a full blown career, Payton is putting her faith into The Voice. Thankfully, she was welcomed onto Team Blake as he was the sole coach to spin his chair for her.

Van Andrew performs "Behind Blue Eyes"

This 29-year-old performer originally from Cooper, Texas has been honing in on his skills in Nashville for the past few months. As the second oldest of 10 kids in his family, Van pursues creativity and self-expression through music to separate himself from the pack. Despite setbacks like a tornado and COVID-19, Van isn't letting them squash his creative pursuits as he works remotely creating art for a coffee company. When it was time for his Blind Audition, Blake and Gwen had to fight for his attention. Ultimately, Van chose Team Gwen for his Voice journey.

Tanner Gomes sings "Cowboys and Angels"

Originally from Yuma, Arizona, 28-year-old Tanner now lives in Nashville where he's pursuing his country music career. Music has been his escape since he was young after his mother became opioid-dependent following a car accident that his family had when he was 7. Now sober, Tanner was hoping to change his mother and family's lives with a spot on The Voice which wasn't difficult to find as Kelly, Gwen and John turned their chairs for him. When it was time to make a decision, Tanner chose Team Kelly.

The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC