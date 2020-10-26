'The Voice' Blind Auditions: 8 Must-See Performances From Night 3 (VIDEO)

The Voice continued its Blind Auditions in Episode 3 of the fan-favorite musical competition.

Various hopefuls from around the country took to the stage with the goal of impressing coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. While not every contestant found a Team, the night was filled with jaw-dropping performances accompanied with the banter fans have come to love between the coaches and host Carson Daly.

Below, we're breaking down all of the must-see performances from the night, some of which include shocking reveals and inspiring backstories.

Rio Souma performs Smokey Robinson's "Cruisin'"

This 28-year-old Detroit native has always loved music but began pursuing it seriously when he was in high school. In the meantime, Rio's been working on the assembly line at a Chrysler plant, but his mother has encouraged him to follow his dreams by trying out for The Voice. When it was time for his Blind Audition, Rio didn't wait long before Gwen, John and Kelly all turned for a chance to have him on their team. In the end he chose Team Legend for his Voice journey.

Ryan Berg sings John Mayer's "Waiting On the World to Change"

Despite his cowboy-ish appearance, this 27-year-old performer from Dallas, Texas is really into R&B and soul music. Ryan opened up about his upbringing in the bible belt community which turned its back on his family when his mother came out as a lesbian when he was 18. During that time, Ryan turned to music to cope with the changes his family was going through, but now he's looking forward to sharing that love with The Voice. Both Gwen and John turned for Ryan, but a block prevented him from having the choice, as he ended up on Team Gwen.

Jus Jon performs Khalid's "Talk"

Hailing from Newport News, Virginia, Jus Jon is a performer who grew up in the church and began singing at the age of 6. Now 30, he is looking to follow his musical ambitions, driven by his mother's inspiration after she was diagnosed with MS in 1998. Before he entered the stage, Jus Jon received a special moment to chat with his mother who he hasn't been able to see for COVID-related reasons. Ultimately, he ended up on Team Blake after the country star was the only coach to turn for him.

Ben Allen sings Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road"

Originally from Tennessee, 42-year-old Ben now resides in Estero, Florida where he lives with his wife and pursues his passion for music. In his early life, Ben was really into biking and was even a state champion in mountain bike racing at one point. When he was 30, Ben's older brother encouraged him to revisit music and from that point forward he's been gigging. Sadly, Ben's brother died before he found small success in music and so Ben enters the auditions with hopes of making his brother proud. Blake, Gwen and John all turned for the performer who unsurprisingly picked Team Blake.

Kelsie Watts performs Kelly Clarkson's "I Dare You"

This aspiring singer who currently works on a show boat out of Nashville, Tennessee is 29 and originally from Lubbock, Texas. Despite loving that she makes her living through performing, Kelsie is hoping to have more control creatively over her career and is giving it a shot with The Voice. While no one turned around for Kelsie at first, Kelly and Gwen eventually did after the singer hit a stellar high note. When it came time to pick a coach, Kelsie went with Team Kelly.

Carter Rubin sings Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go"

This young performer from Long Island, New York is just 14, but has quite a voice that caught the attention of Gwen and John who both hit their button for him. Carter is really close with his brother Jack who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2. His talent doesn't fall far from the tree as his grandfather was part of the band Jay and the Americans which was responsible for the song "This Magic Moment." When it was time for Carter to pick his coach, he went with his gut by choosing Team Gwen.

Casmè performs Irma Thomas's "Baby I Love You"

At 39, this New Orleans native isn't sure she'll have many more opportunities like The Voice to make her music dreams a reality. The eldest of eight children, she's always been taught to follow her dreams and has inspired others through her own mentoring program for young girls. When it came time for Casmè's Blind Audition, she found a spot on Team Legend as John was the sole coach to spin his chair for her.

Desz sings Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart"

This 30-year-old performer from Houston, Texas has been singing for a long time, recalling her mother's early admiration for her voice. Sadly, her mother died before she could see Desz's success which included being a part of her school choir, her college's opera and classical music program as well as performing for the Houston Symphony and Opera. Since she began gigging, Desz has traveled the world after being selected to sing in Kanye West's Coachella Choir. When it was time for her Blind Audition, she received chair spins from all four coaches, but viewers will have to wait and see which Team she picks in Tuesday's episode.

