'The Bachelorette' 2020 Episode 3: It's Dale's World, We're All Just Living In It (RECAP)

Clare Crawley is only three weeks into her journey to find love on The Bachelorette, but the group is already getting tense.

Things are clearly moving fast between the 39-year-old and Dale, but it’s only a matter of time before her feelings for him affect the rest of the group.

Let’s waste no time and get right into this week’s episode, which just so happens to begin right where we left off last week.

Cocktail Party

While most of the guys have moved on from the strip dodgeball date, Yosef is still frustrated. “That type of situation, being a father, if I were on that date hands down I would’ve said ‘No, I’m not going to do this, I’m not going to participate in that.’ The whole date — the whole activity — completely classless,” he shares with some of the guys.

See Also How to Follow 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants on Instagram Get to know the men away from the cameras as they hope to find love with Clare Crawley.

Yosef decides he’s going to share his thoughts with Clare, which is probably not going to end well for him. He interrupts Clare's conversation with another guy and immediately calls her out for not only the strip dodgeball date but for the way she treated him during his group date.



"I expected a lot more from the oldest Bachelorette there's ever been," he says, while bringing up his daughter for the thousandth time. We get it, Yosef, your daughter would be ashamed if you were on that date!

Needless to say, Clare goes off on Yosef, even pulling the "I would never want my children to have a father like you" card out of her back pocket. Honestly, we're 100 percent Team Clare on this one.

The rest of the guys come to Clare's defense, with Yosef continuing to yell incredibly rude things."Talking to a woman like that? I don't care what was done. I don't care what I've done. I didn't even do anything to that man. Sick, sick! To sit there and say 'You're the oldest Bachelorette'...guess what, I'm the oldest Bachelorette that's 39, that's standing here, that's single because I didn't settle for men like that," Clare yells as Yosef gets into a car and drives away.

Bye, Yosef! We'll be happy to never see you again.

Dale comes to the rescue and comforts Clare during her breakdown. He says all the right things (good job, Dale), but it’s clear Clare is still shaken from Yosef’s attack.

Rose Ceremony

Chris Harrison also pulls Clare aside and the two discuss Dale some more. Clare decides she’s too shaken up to continue the cocktail party and that she needs to go straight to the rose ceremony.

Sadly, Blake, Garin, and Tyler S. don’t receive roses and are sent packing.

Eyes Only For Dale

Jason, Jay, Eazy, Chasen, Blake, Ed, Riley, and Dale all get picked for the group date, but, before the date begins, Clare gets a surprise visit from former Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas. Clare immediately starts gushing over Dale and even shows DeAnna his pants (we wish we were joking). Clare essentially admits Dale is the person she's going to pick, and that she's feeling things she's never felt before.

See Also Get to Know Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS) Clare's season is almost here and ABC is giving us a look at her 31 suitors!

The guys seem to be waiting around all day for the date to begin, that is until Clare comes in to tell them that the day portion of the date has been canceled. Instead, she’s going to do an extended cocktail party because she wants more “quality time” with the guys. Could they not have been given a heads up a little earlier?



Dale, of course, pulls Clare away first, and Clare decides to take him to her BEDROOM. Guys, why are we pretending anymore? Bring in Neil Lane already, because this girl is ready to get engaged today.

Clare and Dale make out for what feels like hours while the rest of the guys are stuck waiting. Eazy finally decides to go and find Clare and interrupts their hot makeout sesh. After her time with Eazy, Clare tells producers she wants to move the rest of the night along. Clare, you know this is The Bachelorette, right? You have to give other guys your time!

While we respect Clare's intense feelings for Dale, we do feel bad for the guys who are getting next to no time with her. Needless to say, the guys are upset with Dale and the fact he's been receiving special treatment this season.

A few of the guys, including Eazy and Riley, even confront Dale over the fact he's spent so much time with Clare. And, in what should come as a surprise to nobody, Clare gives Dale the Group Date Rose.

One-on-One

While this whole season feels like The Dale Show, there are other dates happening. Zach J gets the one-on-one this episode and the pair have a spa day. They relax, get pedicures, and do face masks, but the energy feels completely off.

It’s clear Clare's only thinking about Dale. She’s so consumed by Dale, in fact, that she even stops Zach from kissing her.

Zach doesn’t handle it very well and Clare seems to be completely turned off by Zach altogether. Honestly, we can’t take any more of this date because it’s so apparent these two should not be together at all.

Chris Harrison finally comes out and reveals Clare’s not coming to dinner. It’s unfortunate that Clare doesn't send Zach home herself, but at least we didn’t have to watch another awkward interaction between these two.

The Bachelorette Roast

For the third and final date of the episode, the guys meet comedian Margaret Cho and get told they’re going to “roast” one another. Oh boy, this should be fun.

In fact, they find out they’re not just roasting each other, but they’re also going to be roasting the guys not on the date too… AKA Dale.

As to be expected, the guys take A LOT of shots at Dale. Clare gets more and more uncomfortable with the situation (because he’s already her husband in her mind), and she starts to lose her cool. "So what, I have feelings for Dale. We have a connection. That's the truth! I'm not trying to hide anything," she says.

At the cocktail party, Clare pulls Bennett aside to talk about the roast and what he said about Dale. Clare seems to be on a mission to learn more about Dale rather than spend any time getting to know the other men on her season. It's clear the guys are getting frustrated by her incessant need to bring up Dale, and we would be too if we were in their position.

To make matters worse, Clare reveals she doesn't feel she's able to give out a group date rose, so the guys leave the night empty-handed.

But the icing on the cake is when she calls Dale her fiancé — yes, her FIANCÉ — to one of the producers as she walks away. "I really don't think I can sit there and go, 'You dished on my fiancé so hard.' I can't be doing that s**t. It doesn't feel right," she says.

With Clare falling harder and harder in love with Dale, it looks like the guys may be on their way out and a new Bachelorette — Tayshia Adams @– is on her way in. Next week should be very interesting!

The Bachelorette, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC