'The Bachelorette' 2020 Episode 2: The Guys Strip Down for Clare (RECAP)

We’re only on the second episode of The Bachelorette, but the drama is already heating up. Now that we got all of the COVID-19 protocols and introductions out of the way, the competition is about to get real in Season 16.

But, with Clare Crawley’s focus seemingly all on Dale, will this cause friction among the group? Let’s jump right into this week’s episode to find out…

Group Date

The guys are finally allowed into La Quinta and are immediately welcomed by none other than host Chris Harrison, who leaves a group date card. Riley, Jordan, Yosef, Ivan, Ben, Bennett, Zach C, Zach J, and Dale are the lucky guys on the card and they’re taken to… Chris Harrison again?

They find out they’re doing a “Love Language” date and the first task is to speak words of affirmation to Clare. She literally stands in a tower — as if she is a princess in a movie — and the guys share why they are so excited to spend time with the Bachelorette.

Of course, Clare can’t help but swoon when Dale speaks, and honesty, neither can we. The next step of the date is to give Clare a gift, so the guys run back to their rooms to grab something they want to share that's important to them.

Physical touch is next, which is clearly not hard for anyone who has ever been on The Bachelorette. However, this is where the guys start to get a little jealous of one another (AKA they become jealous of Dale).

Quality time is, no surprise, the cocktail party. The guys don't necessarily seem eager to steal Clare away, which is awkward. Bennett finally grabs Clare, but it's clear she's affected by the group's lack of initiative. Instead of letting it fester, Clare decides she's going to talk to the group about it.

"I really couldn't concentrate and focus on talking with [Bennett] because I'm a little bit taken aback. I'm sitting here, I made a toast, and then there was the longest awkward silence and I just sat here and was embarrassed. Does anybody want to spend time with me?" she says.

A few of the guys apologize and promise to never let it happen again, but we have to admit this whole confrontation is making us feel very uncomfortable.

Clare decides to give the group rose to Riley, which shocked us because, well, he's not Dale. But good for Riley!

First 1-on-1 Date

Back at the resort, Jason gets the first 1-on-1 date card. We’re not really sure who Jason is (TBH we’re really only familiar with Dale), but we’re excited to learn more about him!

The date begins with Clare asking Jason to write a letter to his younger self. He immediately gets nervous about being vulnerable, which makes him just like every other Bachelorette contestant in history!



Clare takes Jason to a little bonfire where they write down things people said about them in the past that hurt them. They also read the letters they wrote, and it gets pretty emotional. Jason reveals he’s very closed off because of his past, and later explains it's because of something that happened between his parents when he was younger. Clare encourages him to continue sharing and rewards him with a rose.

Oh, and how could we forget — Clare also decides to burn the dress she wore during the finale of Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelorette. About time, Clare!

Though this date doesn't include a fancy helicopter ride or bungee jumping, it's arguably the most vulnerable first date ever on The Bachelorette.

Time For Dodgeball

The final group date is an old-fashioned game of dodgeball. Chris reveals that the guys will be split into two teams and only the winning team gets to spend time with Clare later that evening.



Things start out fairly PG, that is until Clare suggests playing “strip dodgeball.” Chris then clarifies that the game continues until the losing team has nothing on. We’re not really sure how this is going to work, but we’re along for the ride.

Team Red wins the first game, so the blue team is forced to remove their shirts. Red wins again, so Team Blue removes their socks. And, as to be expected, Red wins the third game, so Blue loses their pants.

Red takes home the fourth and final game (sorry Blue!) so they get to spend more time with Clare that evening.

While Team Blue does the walk of shame back home, Team Red freshens up and heads to the cocktail party. Eazy immediately pulls Clare aside and gives her a foot massage. Um, Clare...marry that guy right now!! Clare chats with some of the other guys, that is until Blake (who was on the losing team) shows up to the party.

The guys are obviously annoyed by Blake’s presence, especially considering he lost the game, so they decide to ambush Blake and Clare’s conversation.

Clare politely tells Blake that, while she appreciates him coming by, she needs to give her attention to the other guys at the cocktail party, and she sends him off.

Then, in what has to be one of the most awkward conversations in Bachelor Nation history, Brandon tells Clare he came on the show for her, only to then reveal he knows absolutely nothing about her.

Clare calls him out and ends up sending him home. Despite having to suffer through that cringeworthy conversation, we appreciate Clare’s cutthroat attitude. She then gives the group date rose to Chasen, though we’re kind of surprised it didn’t go to Eazy.

Yosef’s Not Happy

Following the group date, the guys discuss Brandon’s sudden departure. Yosef reveals he didn’t like the fact the guys had to strip naked during the dodgeball game, despite the fact he wasn’t even on the date.

“I was having a hard time from my group date. Then, you make 10 guys strip down butt naked and play dodgeball. I know anything can happen, but it’s only fair to let her know how I’m feeling tonight at the cocktail party,” he says.

At the cocktail party, Clare pulls Blake aside and surprises him with a rose after she semi-shot him down the night before. Clare also gets more time with Dale, and — surprise, surprise! — she can't stop swooning over him. We end the episode with no rose ceremony, but it looks like next week is going to be quite the rollercoaster ride. Buckle up, folks!

