'The Bachelorette': Clare Gushes About 'Electricity' With Dale to DeAnna Pappas (VIDEO)

Former Bachelorette star and fan favorite DeAnna Pappas is stopping by the Tuesday, October 27 episode to find out how things are going for Season 16's Clare Crawley. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at what Clare has to say to the Season 4 alum about her suitors this season, including the one who has really caught her eye.

"I have so many good guys," Clare says, but as everyone knows, one (Dale) has really stood out and she fills DeAnna in on their "electricity." Watch the video above to hear more about why Clare likes having Dale around (especially when she was "roasted so bad" by one of the other men) and why she says she's "in trouble."

According to ABC, Tuesday's episode also sees Clare trying to stop her journey to love from "careening off the rails." Some moments teased include: Clare standing up to Yosef after he confronts her on "a number of issues," an extended after-party with eight of the guys going "awry," and Zach J.'s "inability to relax" possibly leading to a "disaster" during an individual spa date.

Plus, comedy favorite Margaret Cho helps some of the suitors prepare for a roast, "but once they learn that the audience consists of the other remaining men, they target their barbed humor on one man: the perceived frontrunner." One guess at who that might be...

The Bachelorette, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC