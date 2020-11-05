'The Bachelorette' 2020 Episode 4: Clare & Dale Forever? (RECAP)

OK, so we’re technically four weeks into Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, but it looks like this one could already be her last.

Following all the drama with Dale last week — and Tayshia Adams’s surprise appearance in the sneak peek preview — we had a feeling Clare’s days as Bachelorette are dwindling. The only question is, how’s this all going to go down?

Without wasting any more time, let’s just get right into the episode…

Clare Breaks Down

The guys are still upset following Clare’s refusal to hand out a Group Date rose last week, as they should be. Meanwhile, Clare can’t stop talking about Dale. Shocker. She is certain about their future and knows he’s the one for her.

Chris Harrison stops by Clare’s room to chat with her about what’s been going on, and explains they can't continue with the way things are going. "Right now, the guys in the house are unhappy, they’re confused," he says. "These are good guys and they’re not dumb. These are smart men, they know what’s going on. The path we’re on right now, we can’t continue."

Clare reveals she’s "head over heels" for Dale and even admits she looked him up on social media prior to the filming. However, she maintains they didn’t have any communication before meeting on-camera. "I feel like Dale is my match. He meets me on the level emotionally of what I’m been looking for," Clare confesses.

Both Clare and Chris shed a few tears during this conversation — which honestly has us a little misty-eyed — and they both come to the conclusion that something's got to give.

Chris then tells the guys that there won't be a rose ceremony and pulls Dale aside to let him know Clare wants to spend one-on-one time with him instead.

The One-on-One Date

Clare dons a stunning red dress and meets up with Dale for their first one-on-one date. Honestly, the girl looks like she’s ready to get engaged tonight. Dale opens up about losing his mother, Clare opens up about losing her father, and they both connect on a deeper level. As much as Clare's infatuation with Dale has been a tad annoying, these two clearly have great chemistry and a great connection.

"Every time I wake up, I think about you, and when I go to bed at night, I think about you," Clare admits. "I can’t even put into words how you make me feel. It's insane to me. All I know is that I’m so falling in love with you."

Dale feels the same way. “When we met, I felt love. That’s what I came here for," he says. "I’m falling in love with you through this process, I’m not afraid to say that at all. My heart is open and I’m not going to fight that. I’ve been dying to share this with you." OK, so can these two get married already or what?

After professing their love, they enjoy a surprise performance by none other than Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart winners Bri Stauss and Chris Watson. We love this Bachelor Nation synergy happening right now.

Chris Drops the P-Word

Clare and Dale spend the night together — scandalous! — and vaguely discuss their future the next morning. Meanwhile, the guys back at the house are getting restless. We feel their pain. Just put them out of their misery, Clare. Chris returns to Clare’s room to get the low-down on what happened with Dale and drops the biggest bomb of all.

Not only will Clare and Dale be leaving together, but the next step is, wait for it, “a proposal.” Oh, and not a proposal in a few weeks…a proposal in a FEW HOURS. What the heck is happening? Now the big question is, does Dale want to get engaged to her?

Clare Confronts the Men

Finally, Clare tells the guys that she’s in love with Dale. Needless to say, they’re a little more than shocked.

"I’m scared you’re going to get hurt and be devastated after this," Blake shares. "I just don’t know how you can be so sure so [quickly]. It worries me for you a little bit, but you’ve got to trust what you think in a short period of time. It just sucks for the other guys who thought there might be something there."

Kenny is the only one who seems to want an apology from her; the rest of the guys actually seemed to be very supportive of her decision. “I’ll apologize if I wasted your time, I’ll apologize if I hurt you, but I’m not going to apologize for love,” Clare says through tears.

Proposal Time

It wouldn’t be a season of The Bachelorette without an appearance from Neil Lane, and we get it thanks to a FaceTime call with Chris. Always good to see you, Neil.

Chris stops by Dale’s room to give him the 411. He reveals Clare broke up with all the other guys and that she’s waiting for a proposal. No pressure, Dale!

Clare starts to panic about Dale not reciprocating her feelings and reveals her fears about the future. Thankfully, after her freakout, Clare gets it together, puts on a stunning white dress, and waits for Dale to arrive. Chris shows up and freaks Clare out for a second with his somber look, but then just says how proud he is of her. We love Daddy Chris!



Dale arrives — looking extremely dapper, we must say — and Clare professes her love for him. Dale ways he loves her, too. "From the moment I stepped out of the limo, I knew this was special. I know you and I both felt it immediately and there was no denying it," Dale shares. We're not crying, you're crying!

Dale then gets down on one knee and proposes! Dale and Clare are engaged.

Welcome, Tayshia

Now that Clare and Dale are set to live happily ever after, the rest of the guys are confused about what’s next. Thankfully, Chris drops in to let them know they’re bringing in a new Bachelorette (who we know is Tayshia Adams). The guys have less than 24 hours to decide if they want to stay or if they want to head home.

As expected, all the guys decide they want to stick around (who would want to go home?), and find out Tayshia is their next leading lady.

We end the episode with a "To Be Continued." We can't wait for the Season of Tayshia.

