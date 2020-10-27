Together Again: Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Reunite for Apple TV+ Comedy 'Platonic'

Apple TV+ is staging a major Neighbors reunion.

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen star in and executive produce Platonic, a new half-hour comedy for the streaming service. Ordered for 10 episodes, the series "explores the inner workings of platonic friendship," the synopses teases. Byrne and Rogen play former best friends who reconnect as adults and attempt to fix the rift that caused them to fall out. "As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices," Apple TV+ teases.

Also joining Byrne and Rogen from Neighbors is Nick Stoller, who directs and co-writes with Francesca Delbanco. Conor Welch is also an executive producer on the comedy produced for Apple by Sony Pictures Television.

Byrne and Rogen starred as a married couple in the 2014 movie Neighbors and the 2016 sequel Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Byrne's previous TV credits include Mrs. America and No Activity, while Rogen's include Future Man and The Twilight Zone.

Platonic joins the streaming service's other new comedies, including the Byrne-starring Physical, Chris Miller and Phil Lord's The Afterparty, Lorne Michaels' musical Schmigadoon!, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr. Corman. They join the returning Dickinson, Ted Lasso, and Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.

