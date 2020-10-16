'Ted Lasso' Co-Creator Hints that Coach Could Score a Season 3

If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber you've probably seen the absolutely delightful half-hour comedy Ted Lasso, and are happy to know Season 2 is on its way (though a premiere date has yet to be announced). Well, get ready for more: Co-creator Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town) has hinted that the deceptively folksy coach could play yet another season.

In response to a fan who asked on Twitter if the show would return for Season 2 (hey, not everyone's up on the news!), the writer and executive producer tweeted back, "Yep. And third."

Yep. And third. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) October 16, 2020

While a Season 3 hasn't been confirmed by Apple, it's definitely a promising sign that the show will keep on going.

The fish-out-of-water story follows Jason Sudeikis' titular Ted Lasso, an American football coach who is recruited to helm the premier UK football (soccer) league, AFC Richmond.

This of course, does not go over well in England. But Ted eventually worms his way into British hearts. Alongside Sudeikis, the series features stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt.

Ted Lasso is available to stream while you wait for Season 2 and, quite possibly, a Season 3.

Ted Lasso, Streaming now, Apple TV+