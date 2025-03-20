Fans have anxiously been waiting nearly two years for more of Apple TV+‘s Platonic, and Luke MacFarlane says that new episodes are on the way. The actor, who plays Charlie in the comedy series, tells TV Insider that he and the rest of the cast have wrapped filming on Season 2.

“I’m really excited,” MacFarlane adds. “I’m not quite sure the airdate yet, but that was a great show to work on.”

In Season 1, Charlie and his wife, Sylvia (Rose Byrne), deal with struggles in their marriage when her former best friend Will (Seth Rogen), who’s recently divorced, comes back into her life. By the end of Season 1, Charlie and Sylvia are reconciled, and Will moved on with Jenna (Rachel Rosenbloom).

While the first season mostly focused on Sylvia and Will’s friendship, MacFarlane says that his character will have an essential storyline in the second installment. “Season 1 of Platonic was really about Rose Byrne’s character, Sylvia, my wife, having her sort of midlife crisis. In Season 2, my character, Charlie, is having his midlife crisis,” he explains. “It sort of all is catalyzed by a trip to Jeopardy! where he is a contestant.”

Yes, you heard that right — Charlie is headed to our favorite quiz show. “We actually got to go on the set of Jeopardy!” the Brothers & Sisters alum teases. “I got to meet Ken Jennings.”

MacFarlane admits that his “lifelong dream” is to be a contestant on Jeopardy! in real life, and it almost happened. “They asked me, Luke MacFarlane, if I wanted to be on Celebrity Jeopardy!, but then, of course, it didn’t work out with the schedule,” he reveals.

Season 1 of Platonic premiered in May 2023, with the finale airing on July 12. However, the show was not officially renewed for a Season 2 until December 2023, which is why there’s been such a long wait between seasons.

– Reporting by Avery Thompson