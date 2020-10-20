'The Voice' Season 19 Premiere Night 2: Watch 8 Must-See Moments (VIDEO)

The Voice continued to serve up some stellar talent during Night 2 of its Season 19 premiere week as various hopefuls performed for the coaches.

It was an evening filled with the usual banter found between coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. But it was also an episode that included many inspiring stories of aspiring artists from across the country. Four-chair turns and persuasive pitches from coaches were also among the installment's highlights.

Below, we're taking a look at some of the evening's must-see moments. See which hopeful contestants will return for more time in the spotlight.

Taryn Papa performs Martina McBride's "Anyway"

The love this 30-year-old Country singer from Nashville has for music began at a young age as she performed with her grandfather around the house. When he was diagnosed with memory loss, Taryn would play for him and it would help for a time. Since her grandfather's death, Taryn has struggled but pursued her love for performing by fronting a band at Blake's Ole Red bar. When it came time to sing, Taryn earned chair spins from Blake, Gwen and Kelly who was blocked from collecting her as a team member. Ultimately, Taryn chose Team Blake.

Liam St. John sings Marcy Playground's "Sex & Candy"

At 29, Liam St. John has left behind his passion for long-running and jumping to pursue his love for music. The Spokane, Washington native opened up about what it was like to be raised by a single mother who supported him through all of his dreams including this one. His Blind Audition impressed Blake and Gwen as both coaches turned their chairs for the hopeful. In the end, Liam picked Team Gwen to start his Voice journey.

Aaron Scott performs Fuel's "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)"

This 36-year-old hopeful from Tomah, Wisconsin is a middle school teacher for children with behavioral issues by day and a band member by night. The father of three young boys, Aaron has struggled with depression but turned music into his outlet by writing songs and finding his passion. With the support of his family tuning in virtually, he impressed the coaches with his rock music and earned chair spins from Blake and John. When it was time to choose a Team, Aaron went with Blake.

Madeline Consoer sings Maren Morris' "Girl"

Madeline is a 24-year-old performer originally from Eagle River, Wisconsin. After a trip to Nashville she decided she would move to the musical city to chase her dreams. The self-professed Daddy's girl put her best foot forward with Maren Morris' tune and earned a spot on Team Kelly when the coach spun her chair for Madeline.

Cami Clune performs Bon Iver's "Skinny Love"

This Buffalo, New York, resident practices her music by playing gigs around different venues in her town. At 20, Cami has been performing her whole life, first as a dancer and musical theater lover, but a health issue forced her to ditch the more strenuous physical activities for singing. Within moments of her Blind Audition starting, Kelly hit her button to turn for Cami, blocking Blake in the process. Gwen, John and Blake weren't far behind but with just three coaches to pick from Cami decided to go with Team Legend.

Ryan Gallagher sings Andrea Bocelli's "The Prayer"

A professional performer, Ryan is 31 and hails from Ada, Michigan where he grew up with four brothers and one sister. He credits his mother who has been battling MS for the past 28 years for his support in pursuing a musical career. Hoping to make it big, Ryan floored the coaches with his awe-inducing rendition of "The Prayer," leading to an intense fight between Kelly and Blake who turned for the singer. After a lot of back and forth, Ryan chose Team Kelly.

Chloé Hogan performs Jackie DeShannon's "What The World Needs Now Is Love"

A gifted young performer, Chloe is a 20 and traveled from Orlando, Florida, for her Blind Audition on The Voice. As a teen, she attended a musical high school which prepared her to follow her ambitions as an artist. Chloe has featured in an Urban Showcase, singing alongside her peers and in an inspiring move, dedicated her performance for the show to her grandfather who passed away. Just seconds into her performance, Chloe earned a spot on Team Gwen when the coach became the first and only one to recruit her.

Sid Kingsley sings Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right"

This 37-year-old hopeful from a small town just outside of Richmond, Virginia has always loved music and has played instruments since getting his first saxophone at age 6. The passion has allowed him to keep his anxiety and focus in under control and despite his fear of flying, that couldn't keep him from making the arduous 70+ hour train ride to Los Angeles so he could audition for The Voice. Early into his performance, John, Gwen and Blake all turned for Sid who ultimately chose to be a part of Team Legend.

The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC