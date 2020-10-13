'The Crown' Previews Royal Love & Death in Season 4 First Look (VIDEO)

It's nearly time for another royal escape as Season 4 of Peter Morgan's Netflix series arrives Sunday, November 15 on the streamer.

Fans are getting a peek into the drama's next 10 episodes with a newly released trailer that teases love, death and more discord for Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman), her family and subjects. Set within the era ranging from 1979 to 1990, this season will prove critical to the story moving forward, as Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) enters the picture.

As the '70s draw to a close, Queen Elizabeth is concerned about safeguarding the line of succession with her main mission being to secure a bride for her unmarried eldest Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor). While the Prince's romance with Diana is a fairy tale worthy of uniting the British people, behind the scenes it's anything but that for the young princess, who learns that not everything is as it appears on the surface.

Other Season 4 plots will include the arrival of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), who will work with the Queen to serve the country's people. Other moments teased in the trailer include some somber moments for Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), whose marriage essentially exploded at the end of Season 3, as well as a death that will shake the royal family.

See the dark fairy tale unfold in the enticing Season 4 trailer below, and don't miss the return of The Crown when new episodes arrive later this fall. And until then, catch up with the first three seasons, which are streaming now on Netflix.

The Crown, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 15, Netflix